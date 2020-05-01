Bahamas Image Voted Best Taken From Space

A STUNNING photo of the Bahamas taken from space has been voted as NASA’s all-time best image.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, NASA asked the public to choose its best image. After 56,000 votes and five rounds, Ocean Sand, Bahamas was crowned the winner of Tournament Earth, NASA announced on its Instagram account this week.

While the image resembles “a new age painting straight out of an art gallery in Venice Beach, California,” NASA explains that it is a satellite image of the sands and seaweed in the Bahamas. “The image was taken by the Enhanced Thematic Mapper plus (ETM+) instrument aboard the Landsat 7 satellite,” NASA said.

“Tides and ocean currents in the Bahamas sculpted the sand and seaweed beds into these multicoloured, fluted patterns in much the same way that winds sculpted the vast sand dunes in the Sahara Desert.”

Visit earthobservatory.nasa.gov for more spectacular images of the planet.⁣