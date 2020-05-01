Bahamas Rendezvous As Ships Prepare To Repatriate Crew

NEARLY 20 Carnival Cruise Line ships will head to The Bahamas over the next several days as the final plans are put in place to sail nine of the ships to repatriate more than 10,000 healthy crew members who remain on board due to restrictions limiting air travel to Asia, Africa, Europe, India and Latin America, according to Seatrade Cruise News.

“The ships have been at various US homeports provisioning and bunkering for their journeys. Certain crew will join ships using water shuttles off the coast of the Bahamas. Once this is completed, nine ships will sail to their destinations with crew from North American-based ships on board,” the website reports.

“The remaining nine ships will spend most of their time in anchorage positions in the Bahamas or Panama and eventually all ships will reduce their crew numbers to safe operational manning levels.”

The website said Carnival President Christine Duffy thanked the crew for their “hard work, patience and understanding during this process,” and acknowledged the government of the Bahamas for their support of this operation, as well as the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, US Coast Guard, US Customs and Border Protection and local port agencies.

Returning crew have undergone health checks and have been cleared to travel, it was reported.