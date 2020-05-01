Elizabeth Avenue South Of Shirley Street Closed For Two Weeks

Elizabeth Avenue will be closed south of Shirley Street to traffic for two weeks, it was announced yesterday.

The two-week closure was announced by the Public Hospitals Authority, and will allow work on the Princess Margaret Hospital Emergency Department. The work is part of the Urgent and Emergency Care project for New Providence.

During the work, pedestrians will not be able to cross Elizabeth Avenue South. Patients and vendors will use the CCB entrance through the Elizabeth Avenue gate off Shirley Street. Signs will be in place showing access.

Emergency patients will use the maternity and emergency entrance through the Grosvenor Close or Sands Lane entrances.

The closure began on Friday, May 1.