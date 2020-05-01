One Newly Confirmed Case Of Covid-19

ONE new case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Friday.
The latest patient is a 25-year-old woman from New Providence. She has no history of travel and has been hospitalised.
This brings the total number of cases in The Bahamas to 82, with 66 in New Providence. There have also been seven cases in Grand Bahama, one in Cat Cay and eight in Bimini.
There was also a change in the number of recovered cases. On Thursday, the total was reported as 25 - but one woman who had been reported as clinically recovered was tested again and found to be still positive, so the recovered cases total has been revised down to 24.
In total, there have been 11 deaths in The Bahamas so far from the coronavirus.
The country returns to full lockdown on Friday night until Monday at 5am.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
"There was also a change in the number of recovered cases. On Thursday, the total was reported as 25 - but one woman who had been reported as clinically recovered was tested again and found to be still positive, so the recovered cases total has been revised down to 24."
LMAO this means the other "Recovered" patients probably are still positive too, anyone with a brain knows that you aren't recovered until you test negative 2-3 times, having no symptoms doesn't mean you're recovered, Minnis and Sands as doctors should know this!!!
ThisIsOurs 25 minutes ago
lol. Well I didn't take it for a joke:) but I also found it odd that they'd been classified as recovered before the requisite number of negative test results were returned.
In any event it looks like the number of people dragging themselves to the hospital is decreasing so we've probably all caught it and recovered by now. Most likely during that week of the alphabetical shopping schedule. As Maddow says, it's clear the more you test the more cases you find. We're probably at 5,000 cases 4,918 recovered.(or more)
Another thing...This says clearly that all these cars on the road literally has nothing to do with the infection rate. If the cars translate to people jammed up at one food store you "might" have a correlation. But if people just out for a drive or parked at the beach to relax, zero correlation. we need to start reporting information intelligently
