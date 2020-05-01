One Newly Confirmed Case Of Covid-19

ONE new case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Friday.

The latest patient is a 25-year-old woman from New Providence. She has no history of travel and has been hospitalised.

This brings the total number of cases in The Bahamas to 82, with 66 in New Providence. There have also been seven cases in Grand Bahama, one in Cat Cay and eight in Bimini.

There was also a change in the number of recovered cases. On Thursday, the total was reported as 25 - but one woman who had been reported as clinically recovered was tested again and found to be still positive, so the recovered cases total has been revised down to 24.

In total, there have been 11 deaths in The Bahamas so far from the coronavirus.

The country returns to full lockdown on Friday night until Monday at 5am.