Rand Memorial Renovation Work Proceeding At 'Record Pace'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

RENOVATION work at the Rand Memorial Hospital is proceeding at a “record pace”, with the cost estimated “well into the millions”, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said on Friday.

Additionally, $300,000 is being spent at the Cancer Association of Grand Bahama building, which has been transformed into a 16-bed facility to treat patients infected with the coronavirus.

A seven-bed modular designed facility is also being built onto the main hospital, bringing the total number to 23 beds to treat COVID-19 patients on Grand Bahama.

To date, there have been seven confirmed COVID-19 cases on the island – with two of those patients dying.

On Friday, Minister of Disaster Reconstruction Iram Lewis –- accompanied by DPM Peter Turnquest, and Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson –- toured the hospital and Cancer Association to see how work was progressing at the facilities.

Work at the Rand resumed last Wednesday. Previous hurricane repairs were postponed following the COVID-19 outbreak in the Bahamas.

According to the contractor, the target for full completion of the hospital project is about three to four months.

The builders are employing design-build procedures with the guidelines put forth by the CBC, WHO/PAHO, and NHS Services that provides for faster construction in a hospital environment.

A new AC system is also being installed that will provide better air quality than the existing fiberglass and metal system at the hospital.

“We are looking to open the Rand in three to four months. We hired contractors and we asked them to now do three shifts minimum,” he explained. “We are also meeting every day with builders and architects to make sure if any issues that come up regarding code, we can fix it right away,” he said.

At the Cancer Association, the contractor said there will be six private individual rooms, and two wards, each consisting of five beds.

After touring the facilities, Mr Turnquest was pleased about the pace at which work is proceeding on both projects.

"We’ve had an opportunity to view both the Rand Memorial Hospital as well as the Cancer Association renovations, primarily to accommodate potential COVIID-19 patients.

“Tremendous work is being done; the work here (Cancer Association) is over $300,000, and over at the hospital is much more than that, well into the millions. But we want to make sure we get that property up and going before the hurricane season starts to ensure that in the event there is a disaster we are ready to face it,” he said.

“The work that has been done in record time has a lot to do with the efficiency of Mr Cartwright and his team, as well as the contractors who have come on board without mobilisation, but understanding the importance of the work to this community and trying to ensure that we are prepared for any eventuality,” said Mr Turnquest.

“We want to thank everyone who is involved in this project, including Norma Headley who so graciously has given up her space at the Cancer Association, which we know is dear to her heart and the persons who visit here. We thank them for their sacrifice for the greater good of GB and the Bahamas,” he said.

Mrs Headley, founder of Cancer Association of Grand Bahama, when asked by GB Port Authority chairman Sarah St George about using the building as a standby facility, immediately said “yes”.

“When they called, I did not hesitate, knowing that GB deserves better from what is happening at RMH now, and I was happy to say yes. And I hope I have done a good thing by leasing it to them for the time being – I know everybody will be happy in GB when they see what is going on,” she said.

Iram Lewis noted that in addition to the 16-bed COVID-19 unit, a dialysis unit is also set up in the Cancer Association Building.

Minister Turnquest acknowledged the tremendous contribution made by the GB Port Authority to the project, as well as their providing test kits, PPEs, and other equipment. “They are stepping up to the plate in this particular crisis, and I want to thank them and the industrial companies for also coming together to help make sure we have what we need in GB,” he said.