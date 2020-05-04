Firms Seek Clarity Over 'Curb Side'

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Companies permitted to offer delivery and pick-up services from today have called for more clarity after the prime minister moved the Bahamian economy to its second re-opening stage.

Dwayne Higgs, WHIM Automotive's general manager, told Tribune Business he was "trying to get some more clarity on exactly what curb-side is" after Dr Hubert Minnis said businesses that can offer "goods and services through delivery and curb-side pick-up" can open for five days per week between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

"I expect there may be some people that show up today, business as usual, or to try and pay for something at the door, or something like that," Mr Higgs said, explaining that this will only happen on Tuesday - the day currently set aside for when auto parts providers can open in-store.

He added: "The way we are going to operate is just servicing online orders only for those four days, because if we don't do that then what's the difference between those four days and the Tuesday besides the fact that the customer can't actually physically come inside.

"We just don't want to have you moving cash around. You're taking cash from the customer outside and you're bringing them back change; it could be a safety issue. So from our standpoint we're going to operate cashless and only service the online orders. That's what we're going to do today. Let's see how it is.

"I wish there would have been some more clarity, because it's a fairly new term for us here. My take on curb side pick-up is that you wold have already placed your order and paid for it, and you're just coming to pick up just like Wal-Mart and Target in the States. You place your order on the website and pick it up, and they bring it out to your car in a designated curb side area."

Asked to differentiate what will happen between the additional four days and the Tuesday WHIM's store is allowed to open Mr Higgs, said: "The main difference is that you are not going to be allowed inside, and then it would be not handling cash or credit card either, because if the whole point is to have as little contact as possible you can't pay for an order unless you pay for it on the website.

"This is the struggle of some of the other companies that are not advanced and don't have the website. How are they going to take orders? Are they going to take order via Whatsapp, or e-mail or telephone, and then how are they going to get payment? I wouldn't want to be them."

Mark Smith, general manager of Oasis Landscape, told Tribune Business that the shifting the economy to 'Phase 1B' of the reopening "would be very helpful for the whole economy".

He added: "I am so glad that he is being very cautious, and glad because in the labour sector everybody is crying. We need to get back to work, but we have to be safe. So I am glad that he is implementing safe tactics and everybody is going to abide by the rules.

"Everybody is going to be able to afford the rent again, and as an employer I can pay them gladly for a week's work and get my business going again. We are very grateful. We realise that this is important times and the need to be cautious."