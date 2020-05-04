Govt Sets 45% Of Business 'At Liberty'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive yesterday said the government has “set many businesses at liberty” with 45 percent suggesting that can offer online ordering and delivery.

Jeffrey Beckles, reacting to the prime minister’s decision to move the Bahamian economy to the second stage of his re-opening strategy, told Tribune Business that it had given multiple companies with the ability to offer delivery and curb-side pick up services the “green light” to re-open.

Suggesting that it will also unlock the ingenuity and creativity of many firms, Mr Beckles urged companies allowed to re-open “not to let your guard down” and “sacrifice our country for a dollar” by failing to enforce the required COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“It was very positive in that a number of businesses can really focus on transformation, as it were, in terms of being able to set themselves up to take orders over the Internet, take orders over the phone, and deliver the goods,” he told this newspaper of Dr Hubert Minnis’ announcement.

“That’s going to open up a good portion of commerce. We did a survey where 45 percent of businesses suggested they have the ability to do basic orders and delivery of goods and services. Now that the green light has also been given to do curb side, we’ll see many more businesses move to accomplish re-opening.”

Dr Minnis, in his national address yesterday, said the government was moving to Phase 1B of the economy’s re-opening. This allows construction to restart on New Providence and Grand Bahama between the hours of 7pm and 5pm, five days per week, while companies with the ability to offer delivery and pick-up can also do so from 8am to 5pm between Friday and Monday.

It is unclear if liquor stores can open for delivery and pick-up, but the prime minister added that home, hardware, plant nurseries and auto parts stores - which are currently allowed to open in-store in certain days of the week - can also expand to five-day delivery and pick-up.

“Because of the progress we are making, I am pleased to announce that effective tomorrow, May 4, we will move to phase 1B in the reopening of our economy,” Dr Minnis said. “This phased re-opening is aimed at striking the right balance between permitting some further level of commerce to resume while still maintaining a vigilant national position promoting physical distancing and reinforcing the health and safety precautions necessary to mitigate community spread of COVID-19.”

He added: “Businesses must be able to demonstrate existing capabilities to take orders by phone or online and acknowledgement of receipt. Businesses should use gloves and other protocols in handling and delivery of goods, and interaction with customers. Proper physical distancing and sanitizing measures must be practiced at all times.”

The COVID-19 crisis has shown the value of Bahamian companies having an e-commerce/online operation with the ability to take payment via the Internet. Mr Beckles yesterday suggested a phone ordering operation, with the ability to take and process debit and credit card information, could also function equally as well.

“I think we’ll see many businesses doing that,” he added, suggesting that delivery and curb-side pickup are “the easier part of social distancing” because of the minimal interaction required between staff and customer.

“This will set at liberty many of the smaller businesses who will be able to operate,” Mr Beckles told Tribune Business. “What that means is that as time progresses more and more companies will begin to refine their online services, and that’s a good thing. No opportunity goes unused. This is a positive step and all bodes well.

“I think you’ll find the ability of Bahamian businesses to adjust is on display right now. They’ve gone from not being able to operate to unleashing the creative spirit and we’ll more of that in the coming weeks and months.”

The chamber chief, though, warned companies able to open not to become complacent about the threat posed by COVID-19. “It’s an opportunity to keep moving forward and make sure we get the economy moving and commerce started in a very specific and right way,” he told Tribune Business.

“The prime minister’s announcement was a step in the right direction. We have to make sure everybody’s complying, not let our guard down and be very vigilant to make sure we keep customers safe and not sacrifice our country for a dollar.”