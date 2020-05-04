Updated: Pm Accepts Sands’ Resignation

UPDATE: Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has accepted the resignation of the Minister of Health, Dr Duane Sands. In a statement, Dr Minnis said: “I have accepted the resignation of Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands effective tomorrow, May 5th, 2020. I thank him for his service to The Bahamas, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. I will make a further statement on this matter tomorrow, including on who will serve as Minister of Health.”
FROM EARLIER: Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands has offered his resignation due to the controversy surrounding permanent residents allowed entry to the country from a plane carrying COVID-19 test swabs, according to a letter posted on his Facebook page.
The Tribune has since spoken to the minister, who refused to discuss the matter.
The letter, addressed to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, said:
Dear Prime Minister,
I refer to the unfortunate controversy surrounding the delivery of COIVD-19 test swabs and the landing of permanent residents under what you have termed a breach of protocol regulating the entry to The Bahamas by Bahamian citizens and permanent residents under Emergency (COVID-19) regulations.
I accept responsibility for this breach of protocol. I acknowledge that I acted outside the scope of my authority in this matter.
My actions were guided by my great desire to obtain the much-needed testing swabs which are in short supply both here and internationally and which are key to our efforts to trace the spread of the coronavirus so as to better focus our responses. I acted at all times in good faith.
Nevertheless, I acknowledge that my actions have caused embarrassment for which I express sincere regret.
We continue in the midst of a most serious pandemic when focused attention should be trained only on how best the spread of COVID-19 might be slowed and eventually stopped.
I believe that my continued presence in the cabinet may serve as a distraction from our effort and hence I offer my resignation from your cabinet.
I thank you for the opportunity to serve our great country.
Sincerely,
Duane E.L. Sands MD
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
Notwitstanding the many costly mistakes made, Minnis will of course now decline the mea culpa resignation while espousing the virtues of both Sands and himself as the dynamic duo of doctors tirelessly working to save Bahamians from Covid-19.
ISpeakFacts 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
Well said, Mudda, this Minnis-led government is as corrupt and hypocritical as they come, I fear the next few months as hurricane season is swiftly approaching and our country's preparedness for disasters such like Covid-19 and natural disasters are somehow worse than a 3rd world country!!!
Topdude 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
Is your name I speak facts or is it I sprattle filth? Shut up dummy.
ISpeakFacts 31 minutes ago
Typical Minnis crony, always jumps to his defense when someone calls out his gross incompetence LMAO
moncurcool 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
How do you prepare for a disaster like Covid-19?
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
We knew of Covid 19 since Dec 2019, we didn't close our borders until April 2020, even then planes were still coming in and out of Nassau lmao, there's a reason why Cayman has tons of test kits and we don't, because all our government does is lick the boots of Red China, Sands said in January that Covid was nothing to fear, now the fool has resigned several months later, can't make this up LMAO
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
In the case of a crisis like Covid-19 it's more about how quickly and sensibly government reacts to information from reliable resources.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
Hey Great Swarmi:) when can I schedule my reading?
Topdude 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Mother Sick aka sick mudda I hope you have an adequate supply of your medication? Your rankings seem to reflect a greater degree of desperation and fantasy. Here you go again with your public self flagellation. What a sickness.
Dr. Sands’ resignation must be declined by the Honorable Prime Minister forthwith for the good of our country. With the nation and the world caught up in this pandemic, we do not have time to pander to the perversions of political enemies like Sick Mudda .
Please Dr. Sands continue the excellent job that you have been doing. May God continue to bless you.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
If unloading on me is the only form of therapy that works for you, then by all means soldier on.
DDK 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
At least he did the "Westminster" thing. That in itself is meritorious.
ISpeakFacts 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
It sickens me that the low-iq population in the bahamas does not see why Sands and Minnis both need to resign, the mass of the population says that the Minnis-led FNM government has handled this pandemic well. Anyone with common sense knows that this government should've been prepared since January 2020, February at LATEST!
We are in May and we still do not have enough test kits, not to mention this country is so corrupt and behind other countries that we probably will never begin to run antibodies test on the population of New Providence, this virus has been here since December due to the amount of Red-China nationalist who went to China and back during the holidays, there's a 100% chance that many people who experienced a severe "flu" during the winter season was actually experiencing the Red China Virus!!!
It would also be best to know how many have died from the "flu" this year compared to the previous years up until May, but this government wont release that info and we know why!
Topdude 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Sick Mudda using another name. A rat cannot hide its stench. Shut up dummy and self flagellate in the confines of your bathroom. Spare us. Please.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Don't let your paranoia get the better of you. I wouldn't you getting any nightmares about me in your sleep.
moncurcool 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
Is in not amazing how if other Bahamians has been brought in on another flight by the government from the US that this would not even been in the public domain. So the issue is, does this really amount to a resignation. At least Dr. Sands is doing the honourable thing, notwithstanding the noise in the market.
The_Oracle 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
He has done the honorable thing, which now allows Minnis to either accept or refuse to accept it. case closed. Move on.
SP 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
Nice show, but we're not ignorant enough to not see the play!
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
I just heard a guardian radio replay that says this plane was scheduled to arrive 2 weeks ago but was delayed due to complications with the cuvil aviation authority. Was there a request from 2 weeks ago for Americans to disembark in the Bananas? Is this where the discussion to bring Bahamians home materialized from? Was that the cause for the delay?
I'm glad he's still minister of health. But Again, please find an experienced ETHICAL political advisor. Smarts and political smarts are 2 different things. Since I have neither I would have been resigning from the minute I put my hand on the bible to say God save the king
ISpeakFacts 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Why are you glad he's still the minister of health? A rat could do a better job than him LMAO, Sands and Minnis both dropped the ball with Dorian and now with the Chinese Virus, Minnis especially, his tenure should've been up after the stunt he displayed during Dorian, I never thought I'd see a PM worse than Perry but boy was I wrong, the Bahamas is doomed!!!
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Why? Because I like him. I think he's competent as a health minister. (There are too little competent people in that cabinet). I consider that a completely separate thing than being a politician. I have said from day one that he needed a political advisor not sure if he had one or if he just wasn't listening.
ISpeakFacts 38 minutes ago
Sands is far from competent as a health minister, why are 70 bodies still in the trailer behind the Marsh Harbour clinic, its been over 8 months since Dorian, and hurricane season is fast approaching, Grand Bahama doesnt even have a hospital, Sands should've been fired long time ago, but Minnis doesnt have the balls to do so!!!
Honestman 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
Thank you but not necessary. We need the good Doctor at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. Time to move on.
Truism 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Excuse me, but, I thought Obie gave them the hook up. Seems like he is better positioned to cause us to have the requisite testing supplies. Wilchombe for Minister of Health.
Baha10 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
... and this is merely the latest example in our Post Independence Era of why truly GOOD and HONEST educated Bahamians with much to offer the Country decline (sorry refuse) to enter the Black Crab Ring of Bahamian Politics ... March on Bahamas ... March on ...
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
Actually the opposite is true. It's because Bahamians have had an unusually high tolerance for corrupt and/or incompetent elected officials for so long now, that the best and brightest in our society tend to shun seeking elected office. The added problem of course is that, because of the corruption and incompetence throughout government, many of our best and brightest Bahamians never return home to the Bahamas after receiving their first class education at renowned institutions of higher learning abroad.
TalRussell 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
It's that decision pinch time for the current comrade occupant OPM, who must now decide if he wishes to step outside from a box of being the First amongst equals, just long enough to make what should've been a quick and simple decision?
Right about now he's thinking, with the rebel House MP's already out get me, do I really want to run even greater personal political survival risk to add yet another very wealthy former substantive forced out my cabinet crown minister becoming an uncontrollable, dormant constituency's House MP...**thus risking possibilities of facing two forced by-elections could result in seating a larger and more aggressive House MP's opposition force. Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
Baha10 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
ACCEPTANCE! - This is a sad, sad occurrence in the middle of a Global Pandemic and may well prove to be a pivotal point in the History of this Country.
tetelestai 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
No it is not. It was the right, decent and honourable action to take. There really should not be much debate about this to be honest.
RealTalk 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Now I'm concerned. Someone please guide and help our PM. You let the smartest man in government go??? Why would you do such a thing? Dr.Duane Sands made a mistake and he admitted to it. BUT the law that Bahamians can not return home should have NEVER been implemented sir.
Dr. Duane Sands...is ALSO the same man who graduated from THE JOHN HOPKINS UNIVERSITY and is a Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon!
The nerve of someone who got their degree from the UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES!
Not knocking the University of the West Indies...Just saying when you compare those two its like comparing University of The Bahamas to Harvard.....
How can you let go arguably one of the smartest doctors in The Bahamas during a time like this...There is no excuse for it Mr. PM
tetelestai 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
So the only way Dr. Sands can assist is by being a Minister? Somehow, this resignation has stripped him from his medical faculties? Stop it. He can assist and, quite frankly, may be even more valuable in the private arena.
RealTalk 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
I NEVER said he cannot assist. My question to you is..
Who can replace him? Name one person you know in the HOA or Senate who is more qualified to lead and speak to the Bahamians about COVID-19....Don't worry I'll wait...
tetelestai 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
Real talk, don't be so defensive. Just because he is not a minister does not mean that his ideas are gone. I don't think this is very difficult to comprehend at all. And, by they way, can the PM - an MD, without a portfolio, btw - replace him? That's one. Conville Brown (MD), Carlos Thomas (MD) that's two, Charles Diggis (MD), that's four. That's four qualified, FNM-leaning doctors, btw. Still waiting?
RealTalk 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Correct me if I'm wrong. Cabinet Ministers (i.e Minister of Health, Minister of Finance), are elected from the current members of the HOA and the Senate, correct?
tetelestai 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
Yes, but Senate positions are not perpetual. One can be removed as a senator and subsequently replaced, depending on the exigencies of the Government. Which, you would agree, today's circumstances would make the removal of a senator quite appropriate, no - particularly if you are replacing with one of the names I proffered earlier?
RealTalk 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Touché. Thanks for reminding me of that fact. Yes I agree 100% with you.
ISpeakFacts 34 minutes ago
If Sands is considered the smartest man in the Bahamian government.... then this country is finished LMAO
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
The sensible and most politically expedient thing for Minnis to immediately do:
1) Accept the resignation;
2) Assume the minister of health cabinet post; and
3) Appoint a new minister of state for health or a special Covid-19 Czar to assist him with his additional workload as the new minister of health.
tetelestai 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Agreed...Gracious, I am agreeing with mudda. :-)
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
I hope those 6 persons will now have their permanent residency revoked
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
I think we all better get our boats ready to float to Haiti if Dr Minnis declares himself interim minister of Health.
Bahamamama 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Why would the permanent residents have their residency revoked, what did they do wrong but help the Bahamas with supplies, no one knows the whole story or the truth, how is any of this the fault of people trying to help, just think of all the money in the Bahamas and how many of those people have done anything to help
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Sands shouldn't have resigned, he should've been fired months ago after keeping the bodies in the trailer for several months, not to mention the hospital in Freeport is a TENT, with hurricane season less than a month away, Sands is a disgrace to the Bahamas, both he and Minnis need to go!!!
Bahamamama 53 minutes ago
The Minister of Health made the decision to accept help from the Permanent Residents, who where just trying to help the Bahamas the place they reside, educate their children, & call home this was not a bribe or pay to play scenario. Mr. Sands is a leader who during a global pandemic that is new to the world took help from people who could help PERIOD this being made into something sinister, when both parties had no bad intention, I know these people and they have helped many times over without asking for anything in return. On April 23rd Betsy Dingman arrived from the US into the same airport allowed to return and not a word has been said, who gave approval for her return and why is that different.
ISpeakFacts 43 minutes ago
Keep defending Sands and Minnis like the crony you are, Sands is a buffoon plain and simple, if he and the dumpster fire of the Min of Health along with Minnis prepared for this virus back in January, we wouldnt have needed to rely on some random family that was smuggled into the country for much needed test kits LMAO
Cayman Islands and other nations in the Caribbean were much more prepared for this virus than this corrupt country. Back in January, Sands said the virus was no big deal to the bahamas, now he's begging rich families from who knows where for test kits
