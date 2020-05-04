Hurricane Shelter Shortage Exposed

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE International Organisation for Migration has warned The Bahamas is not ready for the 2020 hurricane season.

The organisation recently completed a comprehensive assessment of official and unofficial emergency shelters in Abaco and Grand Bahama and found that most of them are unusable.

Emergency shelter capacity is one major weakness, the IOM says, having recruited emergency shelter experts Ned Morris and Richard Lines to perform the assessment with a focus on structural readiness, well-equipped shelter managers and availability of clean fresh water.

“For the 2020 hurricane season there is very limited emergency shelter capacity available on both islands,” Mr Morris said. “Our assessment found that currently 13 of the 25 official shelters are usable, providing a capacity for just over 1,500 people, or two percent of the population of Abaco and Grand Bahama. Many of the shelters on both islands are built in vulnerable locations. When Dorian passed through, they were unprotected for the floods and winds and therefore heavily compromised.”

The experts recommend prioritising repairs of existing gyms on Grand Bahama and the repair of Central Abaco Primary School because they have the largest shelter capacity.

The report also recommends that the country quickly devise a “credible mass evacuation plan for the Family Islands” while adequately equipping the central NEMA warehouse in Freeport and Abaco shelters with generators, water tanks, first aid kits, medical supplies and bedding.

Additionally, more than 100 emergency shelter managers should be trained, the IOM said.

Captain Stephen Russell, head of the National Emergency Management Agency, said yesterday the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, NEMA and the Disaster Reconstruction Authority will review the report and provide a response in a joint statement showing the plan of action to deal with shelters and other preparation matters.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends November 30.