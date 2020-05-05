‘I’M Sad - Our Country’S Lost A Gifted Servant’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd said yesterday he was saddened to learn about the resignation of former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands, saying the country will forever be indebted to him for his great contributions to Bahamian society.

Calling the Elizabeth MP a man whom he’ll always love and respect, Mr Lloyd said he wished Dr Sands and his family nothing but the best.

He said: “Well, of course, I’m very sad that such a tremendously gifted, talented and servant of the people who has contributed so much to the country over this lifetime (has resigned from Cabinet).

“And as a member of this Cabinet, at these turn of events, I’m extraordinarily grateful to Duane Sands who is my brother and friend whom I love and respect and admire tremendously for his commitment to this country.

“I’m grateful and the country is indebted to him for his contributions so there’s no question about that. Naturally, in these certain circumstances, there is an understandable and palatable grief, certainly in my heart and he has been a stalwart of a contributor in this land.”

He added that he did not know all the details leading to Dr Sands’ resignation aside from what has been published in the media.

“I don’t know the circumstances except that which has been shared and I can only say to him and his family, (I wish them) the absolute best,” he told reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting.

Mr Lloyd was the only Cabinet minister who spoke to reporters yesterday in depth concerning the controversial issue, which made headlines this week.

This comes after Dr Sands on Monday offered his resignation to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for his actions related to six American permanent residents who landed in the country last week with COVID-19 testing supplies.

The matter sparked outrage last week, after it was revealed that the group was allowed to self-isolate at home before being tested for the COVID-19 virus. Dr Minnis had previously said returning Bahamian citizens would have to quarantine in a guarded government facility to return home, compounding the outrage of some critics. In the wake of the controversy, he said returning Bahamians can now self-quarantine at home or in the government facility.

Addressing the topic during a national address on Sunday, Dr Minnis said the protocol for allowing Bahamians and legal residents to enter the country was breached.

The former health minister handed in his resignation the next day, saying he accepted full responsibility for his actions.

The controversy has shocked some observers, with many calling Dr Sands’ resignation “a major blow” to the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, when asked by reporters for their thoughts about the issue, many Cabinet ministers refused to comment.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Lanisha Rolle would only say she was “hurt” by the ordeal.

Meanwhile, Immigration Minister Ellsworth Johnson said: “I have nothing to say, but Dr Sands is a decent and good man.”

Mr Johnson also declined to address the Director of Immigration’s role in the episode.

The Tribune understands Immigration Director Clarence Russell approved the passengers’ arrival after Dr Sands reached out to him, saying the country needed the supplies badly.

Asked if he would have accepted Dr Sands’ resignation if he were prime minister, the education minister replied: “I am not in the PM’s position and I cannot act as if I am in the PM’s position so I cannot say anything to that degree.

“I can only speak to my own personal and I presume the members of our team as to how we this morning would’ve awakened and now negotiate what we now know to be the facts of life.”

However, Mr Lloyd pledged that the government is still committed to serving the Bahamian people.

He said: “Of course, as government, we will continue to serve the Bahamian people and I’ve said many numbers of times that any decision that we make, every decision that we make is made with one objective because we have one client and that is for the highest good of the Bahamian people, every decision.

“And we’ve been honest, we’ve been transparent, we’ve been sincere and as you can see, we have also been accountable and I can say without any fear of contradiction that not a single political organisation in this country can say the same except the Free National Movement.”

Dr Sands is the second Cabinet minister to resign this term, after former Immigration Minister Brent Symonette resigned last year.