Saddened To See Dr Sands Resign

Kindly allow me space in your valuable paper to express my opinion on learning about the resignation of Dr Duane Sands, the Honourable Minister of Health. I was saddened when I tuned in to the evening news broadcast last night (May 4, 2020) and heard that Health Minister, Dr Duane Sands had resigned his position as Minister of Health. According to the Minister this was necessary because of a decision he had made to allow two of our citizens into the country with some twenty five hundred (2,500) needed tests kits. However, six members of this family landed in New Providence. They were tested negative and then sent into quarantine.

He claimed to have apologized to the Prime Minister for breaching the law. Let us now take a look at St. John 8:3 where the woman was caught in the act of adultery and brought to the temple where Jesus was by the Scribes and Pharisees. They reminded Him of Moses Law which gave a penalty of being stoned to death if one was caught in the act. Thank God for Grace. Our Lord did not even look up at them but simply wrote on the ground, ‘He who is without sin among you let him throw the first stone’. His statement sent all of them away leaving Jesus and the woman. This remark made the Scribes and Pharisees examine themselves causing them to have a conscience.

We all have flaws and from my observation you, along with the covid-19 team, was an excellent one and I believe you and Doctor Sands were both selected by God to serve at this time. Prime Minister I am persuaded that this matter could be reconciled in a better way other than a resignation of the Minister.

I believe you are a complement to each other since he would have had more time to not only listen to what is going on around the world but to also research to see which plan he believes is better and why, for the Bahamian people before he passes it on to you so we can stop or curtail the covid-19 pandemic. Sir, the issue at hand does not appear to be the non-clearance of arrival of the additional four persons. It appears to be more than meets the eye. The story stated above seems to be teaching us that human beings are more important than laws. Let us step back and take a look at ourselves. We should and must practice forgiveness, which is a good seed to sow.

In conclusion, with the help of almighty God you are all giving covid-19 a black eye which angers satan. Keep going with your team. We are all praying for you that our God will give you supernatural wisdom so that yourself with Dr Sands will continue your passion to save our people’s lives. May the God who brought us this far allow you and your team to continue to work together and bring Dr. Sands back. I pray for our God continued guidance and protection.

ASK FANCI

LILLIAN DEAN

Nassau,

May 6, 2020.