Web Shops Back With Curb-Side, Drive Through

Numerous Bahamian web shop locations have resumed business via drive through and curb-side services following the government’s easing of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Much of the domestic gaming industry has joined other sectors of the economy in re-opening for the first time in over six weeks at stores able to offer these facilities while complying with the necessary health and safety protocols.

Tribune Business staff drove past Island Luck’s Fox Hill Road location which, at around 1.30pm yesterday, had a packed parking lot. The property had a large sign emphasising that patrons could use its drive-through facility to deposit monies on their accounts or pay for their numbers.

A tent structure for curb-side services was also located outside the front entrance, although no patrons were being allowed inside. Neither Sebas Bastian, Island Luck’s principal, or Gershan Major, the Bahamas Gaming Operators Association’s chief executive, returned calls and messages seeking comment before press time last night.

Tribune Business understands that all web shop chains have either re-opened or are seeking to do so. The Gaming Board, the sector’s regulator, took legal advice from the Attorney General’s Office which confirmed that under the prime minister’s Emergency Powers orders locations that could provide drive through and curb side services can re-open.

A Gaming Board spokesperson yesterday urged patrons to “immediately bring to our attention” any web shop chain or location that was not abiding by the COVID-19 health protocols so that the matter could be turned over to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

One web shop executive, who has yet to re-open, confirmed to this newspaper their chain is likely to follow the likes of Island Luck imminently. “We’re trying to set up for some type of drive through or curb side also,” they added.

Robert Myers, the Organisation for Responsible Governance’s (ORG) principal, said of the web shops’ re-opening: “Everyone’s going to have a shift in the way they do business. Why should they be any different? They’re a legal entity, and if they do things safely, good for them.”