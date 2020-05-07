Giving Tuesday: Suns’ Ayton Joins Philanthropic Effort

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

Phoenix Suns centre Deandre Ayton joined a philanthropic effort to feed employees of the Talking Stick Resort Arena while it remains inactive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayton collaborated with local Phoenix restaurant, Ocean 44, to donate dinner to the essential staff of the Suns’ home arena as they have continued to work through the pandemic.

“I’m happy to support Ocean 44, one of my favourite restaurants, while sending a small token of appreciation to all the staff who are taking care of the arena until we can get back on the court,” Ayton said in a press release.

Giving Tuesday is a community development initiative that began in 2012 and concentrated its recent efforts on assisting those in need during the pandemic.

“We believe that generosity leads to greater civic participation and other pro-social behaviours. Our mission is to build a more just and generous world,” the organisation states on its website.

“Giving Tuesday is a day when people around the world come together to give back. What started as a day in the US has quickly grown into a worldwide celebration of generosity and our shared capacity to give.

“To date, Giving Tuesday activities have been tracked in nearly every country and territory, and over 60 of these countries are home to national Giving Tuesday movements of their own.”

Ayton has previously worked with Ocean 44 in a philanthropic effort to benefit the Bahamas.

In September, he hosted a charity dinner at Ocean 44 with full proceeds from the event donated to the UNICEF USA hurricane relief efforts.

Several NBA players have contributed toward the aid of staff members in their respective home arenas since the league suspended the season in March.

Among the most notable, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, each committed $100,000 to assist staff at their respective arenas in the past.