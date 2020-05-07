Out Island Resorts Focusing On Health

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Family Island resorts yesterday said they are developing the necessary health and sanitary protocols to put guests at ease over returning once the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

Carl Rolle, manager of Rollezz Villas Beach Resort on Cat Island, told Tribune Business: "We are going to follow some established and newly-implemented procedures. First, we are going to be dealing with the digital scanning right away, because I think we have to have some line of defence.

"We have to scan ourselves, and we are going to scan our guests so they know we are serious about it. In terms of sanitation and sanitisers, we are going to have them placed strategically, even on the beach. We got some new beach towels, so our guests are not going to have to lie on the beach cushions that are always on the beach. We are going to give you towels all the time; we will give you a towel every day if you need it."

Mr Rolle added: "We don't want to spread the COVID-19. It is an unwelcome guest for us. We already have our Dettol and Himalaya sanitiser in place. We are trying to get some more, but it seems like it is in short supply. We want to get some of the masks, but we aren't really going to open up as soon as government says because we have to be prepared, and I want to know we have everything in the forward position ready to go.

"While I'm sure we are better prepared than a lot of persons, we are thinking that people will want to come to a place where they are unlikely to catch the COVID-19. If they have it we want to identify it right away so that we can put it in isolation. Our mantra is wellness, romance and adventure. That's what we work under. So you can't have health unless you are serious about it."

Mr Rolle said he was using "every opportunity" to enhance his resort's product, and added: "We are putting in three hands-free sanitisers so that when you come into the dining room you will see the sanitising station. You just put your hand under it and you will be able to sanitise your hands. We are going to have those napkins in place and give you a small pack of napkins. We are taking this serious."

Rosemary Thompson, co-owner of Thompson's Seaside Villas in Eleuthera, said: "We haven't gone through it yet, but certainly we have to clean down. We have always put hand sanitiser and disinfectant in the villas and, of course, if we can get some alcohol that would be good. I have not spoken to my husband on it yet because we are not sure when we are going to be open yet."

Ms Thompson, who also owns a small convenience store near her resort, added: "I have some alcohol wipes that we use, and we wipe down the cooler handles and our counter-tops and doors, so that is a procedure we do on a continual basis. Everyone will have to wear masks when they come in."

"With the rental property we deal with Airbnb, and they will try to help you and guide you with what you are supposed to be doing. Once we clean down we will provide our guests with things like wipes, spray and alcohol if we can get it because it seems scarce in the country, as we can't find it anywhere.

"We always have been putting alcohol and disinfectant spray in our rooms so that guests would have it to feel comfortable when they come. We are looking along those lines and anything else Airbnb would recommend we will, of course, try to work on that."

Ms Thompson said she is just waiting to hear from the government when the borders will be reopened. "I have had some inquiries," she added. "In fact, someone was interested from July, but as soon as everything started to close down the guests cancelled.

"All of our guests had cancelled, but we have one person scheduled to come on in August who said they are going to wait and see. Both of the guests in July had cancelled. I have had some other persons interested in July, but no confirmation because everyone has to wait and see how the borders will open up before they confirm and make deposits.

"But we are keeping the place clean and sanitised in the meantime, cleaning down and being ready for whenever any guests come. We would even provide for our guests some masks, so even if they come without masks we will provide them with them so they can travel the island if they want to."

Beryl Ferguson, owner of Chester's Bonefish Lodge and Restaurant in Acklins, said: "We are going to be directed by the government, and whatever decision they take we will follow those guidelines. Whatever guidelines are set out that is what we are going to follow. Right now the hotel is closed and we won't be welcoming any visitors until everything is cleared.

Ms Ferguson said that "once everything is cleared" she plans to initiate proper cleaning and sanitation measures, although the only product available to her is bleach "because you can't find anything else".