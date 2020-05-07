Updated: Three New Cases As Bahamas Averages 36 Virus Tests A Day

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas has recently averaged 36 COVID-19 tests per day, with the country recording three additional cases of the disease yesterday.
News of the increase in cases comes as the Pan-American Health Organisation called on countries to analyse trends before relaxing social distancing measures.
The three new COVID-19 cases, all New Providence residents, include a 36-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
On April 30, the Ministry of Health began disclosing in its daily dashboard the total number of tests performed since the outbreak began. Since April 20, 216 additional tests have been performed for a daily average of 36. In that time frame, yesterday’s increase of 15 completed tests represented the smallest growth. The highest increase day-over-day since the information has been released is 55.
For her part, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne called on countries to analyse specific trends within their unique contexts, warning that reducing social distancing measures too soon could “accelerate the spread of the virus and open the door for a dramatic upsurge or for spread to adjacent areas.”
Yesterday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said he agreed with her.
Dr Etienne expressed her concern for Haiti in particular and noted that in many areas around the region, the number of cases is doubling every few days, including in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Mexico.
“This is a concerning indicator that tells us that transmission is still very high in those countries, and they should implement the full range of public health measures available – extensive testing, contact tracing, isolating cases and, of course, social distancing,” she stressed.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced phase 1B of reopening the economy would begin the next day. This allowed businesses with capacity to do online orders and kerbside pickup or delivery to resume operations. He stressed that social distancing and proper hygiene measures must be adhered to at all times.
Dr Minnis also allowed normal commercial activity to resume in the southern islands. These areas have no confirmed cases. However the 24-hour curfew and weekend lockdown remains in effect for the entire country.
More like this story
- Waiting game: PM signals long road ahead as lockdown ends
- 'Several factors will dictate pace the economy will reopen'
- Day three with no new cases
- UPDATED: Complete shutdown of all services from 8pm Friday until 5am Monday
- PM paints roadmap back to normality but warns: Read my lips - don’t break quarantine
Comments
ISpeakFacts 17 hours, 27 minutes ago
But according to Sands, we've flattened the curve LMAO
GET REAL, we haven't even hit our peak yet, and we probably will never know the exact number of people infected with Covid-19 because majority of the carriers are asymptomatic and out corrupt government for sure will not be paying for antibody test from other nations, then you factor in the lack of testing in our country due to how slow our corrupt government reacted to this virus, they had more than enough time to have test kits ready for a widespread outbreak of Covid-19 in the country!!!
It seems majority of the people in New Providence have went back to the way of old, long lines to the bars without social distancing, cars everywhere on the streets etc, don't be surprised when Covid-19 numbers skyrocket in the next few weeks!!!
We now have the very greedy and nasty Hubert Minnis as both PM and Min.of Health, just when you thought this corrupt country couldn't sink any lower!!!
HarryWyckoff 3 hours ago
Nothing to do with your alleged 'corruption'.
Third world country with:
The reason for 1 & 2?
40+ years of corrupt governance (thankfully lessened by the current administration for the first time in the country's history!)
The reason for #3?
Pindling.
Now sit small.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID