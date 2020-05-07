Updated: Three New Cases As Bahamas Averages 36 Virus Tests A Day

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas has recently averaged 36 COVID-19 tests per day, with the country recording three additional cases of the disease yesterday.

News of the increase in cases comes as the Pan-American Health Organisation called on countries to analyse trends before relaxing social distancing measures.

The three new COVID-19 cases, all New Providence residents, include a 36-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman, all isolating at home.

On April 30, the Ministry of Health began disclosing in its daily dashboard the total number of tests performed since the outbreak began. Since April 20, 216 additional tests have been performed for a daily average of 36. In that time frame, yesterday’s increase of 15 completed tests represented the smallest growth. The highest increase day-over-day since the information has been released is 55.

For her part, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne called on countries to analyse specific trends within their unique contexts, warning that reducing social distancing measures too soon could “accelerate the spread of the virus and open the door for a dramatic upsurge or for spread to adjacent areas.”

Yesterday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said he agreed with her.

Dr Etienne expressed her concern for Haiti in particular and noted that in many areas around the region, the number of cases is doubling every few days, including in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Mexico.

“This is a concerning indicator that tells us that transmission is still very high in those countries, and they should implement the full range of public health measures available – extensive testing, contact tracing, isolating cases and, of course, social distancing,” she stressed.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced phase 1B of reopening the economy would begin the next day. This allowed businesses with capacity to do online orders and kerbside pickup or delivery to resume operations. He stressed that social distancing and proper hygiene measures must be adhered to at all times.

Dr Minnis also allowed normal commercial activity to resume in the southern islands. These areas have no confirmed cases. However the 24-hour curfew and weekend lockdown remains in effect for the entire country.