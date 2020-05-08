Bahamians Return Home From Florida

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health conducted its first phase of repatriation of Bahamian nationals and residents from Florida on Friday: they returned to New Providence and Grand Bahama, arriving in the capital late morning.

The returning nationals and residents, upon arrival, were met at the airport by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director General of Foreign Affairs Sharon Brennen Haylock, and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen. They were transported to the Government-operated quarantine facility for evaluation, and will remain there until health officials determine if it is safe to leave.

In a press release issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: "Members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting the airport to collect family members. In the interest of public safety, visitors will not be permitted at the quarantine facility. If family members wish to send packages to their loved ones while they are in quarantine, the items should be delivered to the Ministry of Health in Nassau and Grand Bahama, and they will be delivered to recipients at the quarantine facility.

"These protocols have been put in place in the interest of public health and safety, and we ask all persons to comply fully with these measures. There will be law enforcement personnel at both the airports and the quarantine facilities to ensure there is no breach of these protocols.

"The Ministry wishes to thank all persons for their patience, cooperation and compliance with the measures in place at this time." (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)