Bahamians Return Home From Florida

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health conducted its first phase of repatriation of Bahamian nationals and residents from Florida on Friday: they returned to New Providence and Grand Bahama, arriving in the capital late morning.
The returning nationals and residents, upon arrival, were met at the airport by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director General of Foreign Affairs Sharon Brennen Haylock, and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen. They were transported to the Government-operated quarantine facility for evaluation, and will remain there until health officials determine if it is safe to leave.
In a press release issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: "Members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting the airport to collect family members. In the interest of public safety, visitors will not be permitted at the quarantine facility. If family members wish to send packages to their loved ones while they are in quarantine, the items should be delivered to the Ministry of Health in Nassau and Grand Bahama, and they will be delivered to recipients at the quarantine facility.
"These protocols have been put in place in the interest of public health and safety, and we ask all persons to comply fully with these measures. There will be law enforcement personnel at both the airports and the quarantine facilities to ensure there is no breach of these protocols.
"The Ministry wishes to thank all persons for their patience, cooperation and compliance with the measures in place at this time." (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Most of these returning Bahamians were told by officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and/or the Bahamas Consulate in Miami that they would not have to stay at a government-operated quarantine facilty and could self-quarantine at home if they were able to prove having recently tested negative for the Covid-19 virus. But because certain of them were approved to get on board the jammed pack Bahamasair flight on the basis of 'an approval' that they would instead be tested upon their arrival in Bahamas, everyone on the plane had to be quaratined at a guarded government facility upon their arrival in the Bahamas. This is totally ridiculous!
TalRussell 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Ma comrade, just you wait to say 7 - 14 days before they all begin to get flushed out on who all and what cargo were aboard, and as to how all this transpired up to today's landing and beyond?
When the fleeing from Hurricane Dorian's destruction Abacoians wanted to board a ColonyAir plane for flight Nassau, the same Imperialists redshirts regime were quick to have demanded the FULL ticket fare... and no airconditioned Majestic Tour Buses, nor luxury hotel accommodation with meals and room service awaiting nor greeting them upon landing.
Many thousands Abacoians were at hands their government left behind be stranded out on Marsh Harbour's airport 's tarmac with all their worldly possessions..left behind homeless to sleep out in open under the stars. This is no lie, its the truth!**
John 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
Please be strict with the quarantine and isolations. You were generous enough to get them all home safely, something that every Bahamian deserves, so a few more days in quarantine is a small sacrifice.
