Wanted: 12 Missing From Quarantine

MINISTRY of Health officials cannot find 12 people who were in quarantine, COVID-19 response coordinator Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis said yesterday.

She said there are fewer than 250 people currently in quarantine, with many having completed their required 14-day period in isolation.

“Twelve of that number we have not been able to find,” she said.

Asked how this could happen, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said: “We get addresses, contact numbers for all of our contacts. At times the address may not be exact, those phone contacts may not be listed.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced last month that an app will be used to track people in quarantine.

Dr Dahl-Regis said the process of signing a contract to use an app to verify people’s whereabouts will soon be completed. She says the app will “draw a parameter around the quarantine site and then send an alarm should there be violation of that parameter.” She said officials are coordinating this with the Ministry of Health surveillance team, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and law enforcement and will require the app for people in quarantine on all islands.

The penalty for breaking quarantine rules is a fine of up to $20,000 or up to five years imprisonment or both.