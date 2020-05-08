Will Local Elections Go Ahead? Asks Davis

By EARYEL BOWLEG

PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis has called on the government to say if it intends to go ahead with local government elections set for May 20

“It does not seem to us that these elections can take place given what is happening in the country,” Mr Davis said at a press conference this week.

“The government needs to say whether given the emergency, they intend to proceed with elections because the mandate of councils expires on June 30, 2020.”

He also said some islands do not have a lawfully appointed administrator, citing Freeport, East Grand Bahama, North Eleuthera, Spanish Wells, Harbour Island and Sweetings Cay. He said these appointments are crucial in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. He also questioned whether local government was facing some funding issue.

“The government has asked all local government authorities to send all money not expended back to the Treasury,” he said.

“This is part of the COVID-19 strictures. However, local government councils are still being asked to perform core functions that require funding and there are pending contractual arrangements which likewise require funding. So why request the returns of funds held by councils?”