Woman Killed And Man Injured In Grand Bahama Shooting

A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after a shooting incident in Grand Bahama on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, shortly after 3pm, police were called to the Limewood Lane area where there were reports of gunshots.

On arrival, the officers found the man with gunshot injuries. He was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital via EMS personnel and is in critical condition. The woman was discovered in a blue vehicle with gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are currently following significant leads in this matter and are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist with this investigation to call 350-3106 thru 12, 911/919 or their nearest police station.