Body Discovered At Long Island

A LONG Island resident made a grisly discovery when he found a man’s partly decomposed body on the weekend.

According to a police report, a Millers resident was walking on the shoreline of Simms, Long Island shortly after 5pm Saturday when he came across the remains. Foul play is not suspected in this incident, police said.

In a post to his Facebook page, Long Island MP Adrian Gibson said police recovered the body Sunday evening. He said it appeared the corpse “washed ashore.”

He added: “Police extracted the body from the rough, surrounding terrain with the assistance of an excavator and escorted the remains to the local morgue.

“According to reports (administrator), the body appears to have been exposed to sun and saltwater for a period and appears to be that of a black male.”

Earlier this month, police said they were searching for six people who reportedly swam ashore on Friday May 1 after their vessel erupted into flames off Stella Maris a day prior.

An official told The Tribune at the time that the group was located somewhere in the Simms settlement of Long Island.

“The search continues for (those) six persons,” the official, who did not want to be identified, said previously. The group along with three others were reportedly en route to Haiti from New Providence when — according to those on board — a woman passenger allegedly suffering from a non-COVID-19 related illness died. The dead passenger was reportedly left on board the vessel.

Yesterday police in Long Island could not say if the man is suspected to be one of the boat’s passengers.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

