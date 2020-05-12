Operator Error Caused Blackout

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS throughout New Providence were left angry yesterday after an island-wide blackout. With many people working from home and students completing classes and exams online, the blackout left thousands of people frustrated.

Bahamas Power and Light said the power went off shortly after 1pm.

“We are investigating the matter now, and will keep customers updated as we get information. We anticipate two hours’ restoration time from the onset of restoration efforts,” the company said 40 minutes after the blackout occurred.

About an hour later, another release indicated power was restored at 2pm in a few areas including Wellington St, Hospital Lane, Laird St, Fleming St and Solomon’s Mines. Later in the day, BPL said areas such as Fire Trail Close, Mckinney Dr, Sunset Park (north & south of Carmichael Rd), Carmichael Meadows, and Jubilee Gardens had power. Other areas came back online later in the day.

The fault was traced to a sub station on Skyline Drive and The Tribune understands was caused by an operator switching error.

Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda told The Tribune virtual classrooms will be impacted if BPL cannot keep the lights on in the coming days and weeks.

“If BPL is unable to keep the electricity on that will be a major challenge,” she said, adding it was not the only issue affecting students learning from home.

“We anticipate not only the electricity cutting off but we also speak about the students who do not have electricity and then the other challenge too is the strength of the internet board. The weakness of that.”

Ms Wilson estimated many hours of class time would be lost if the power cuts were to continue while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said this could delay students completing the syllabus as prescribed for the school year.

On Monday, BPL blamed bad weather for power outages in New Providence’s on Mother’s Day.

A statement sent by BPL’s Director of Communications Quincy Parker said: “Over the past 24 hours, inclement weather interrupted electricity services in a number of places across the island of New Providence, including the east.

“In addition to lightning strikes, teams were mobilised to restore supplies in the wake of such issues including a downed high-voltage power line.

“Although power has been restored to all feeders at this time, we are still dealing with a few isolated issues that require attention. We thank our customers as always for their patience.”

Back in April, lightning strikes on the company’s overhead system caused outages in areas including Nassau East, Star Estates, McKinney Drive and Carmichael Road.

END