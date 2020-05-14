Bpl Skyguard Heavy Rain, Wind Warning (May 14th-May 16th)

WEATHER CRITERIA: Heavy Rain, Wind

STARTS: 05/14/2020 08:00 PM EDT

EXPIRES: 05/16/2020 10:00 AM EDT

VALID LOCATIONS: Freeport

COMMENTS: Periods of rain and thunderstorms will impact the area Thursday evening into Saturday morning as a broad area of low pressure develops over the area. Rainfall totals through Saturday morning will average 2-4 inches and can result in some flooding.

In addition, winds can become gusty at times, with wind gusts of 40 mph expected, especially during the day Friday and Friday night.

Note: This low pressure system may become a tropical or subtropical depression or storm in the vicinity this weekend. This statement will be updated as needed.