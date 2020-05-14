Music Makers Helping Those Hit By Virus

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

IN an effort to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a local Junkanoo group will be distributing meal packages each week to vulnerable members in its community.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, leader of Music Makers Keith Mason said the initiative was launched this week to help members in the group who were temporarily laid off amid the pandemic.

After seeing a great need within the group, Mr Mason said officials knew they had to lend a helping hand in whatever way possible.

He said: “It’s all about being your brother’s keeper. So, what we have done is come together as executives of the group and pool our resources and buy essential food items, things like chicken and corned beef, tomatoes and that kind of stuff.

“And we have put together what I have dubbed ‘a love package’. It’s just essential items that we firstly distribute amongst ourselves, the more elderly in the group and in our community and these would’ve been persons who are really deserving of it and don’t work at this stage.

“…A lot of them were in the hotel industry and that type of environment so right now anything we can do to assist them and keep them encouraged and going, we will do because these are difficult times.”

He added that the group is not only assisting its members, but also those in the Bain and Grant’s Town community who might be in need.

“It’s not only members, but the community as well, Bain and Grants Town,” he told The Tribune.

“We are at least trying to deliver ten to 15 because each package, the items that we’re putting in we’re hoping that these stuff can last for a while and we’re not just dropping off a little bag of tomatoes.

“Each box has essential, valuable stuff and…we have a number of things that are useful that they can have for a few meals.”

He said group members have committed to providing help “for the long-haul”, adding that volunteers will continue distributing grocery packages in the coming weeks to anyone in need of assistance.

“This is an ongoing thing. We are going to continue it week by week,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s not the amount you give but the consistency in which you try to do it and that’s what our focus is - how long can we consistently try to provide this type of charitable deed for our members and other persons who even don’t participate in the group.”