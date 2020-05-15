New Bahamas Waste Recruits Play Key Roles Amid Pandemic

Bahamas Waste says it has been bolstering its ranks with Bahamian recruits at all levels - some of whom are playing key roles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jasmine Davis, a newcomer to the waste management industry, joined the BISX-listed provider in January 2020. She took over responsibility for financial reporting, financial risk assessment and budgeting, as well as providing support for the managing director and division managers in achieving financial goals that maximise the company’s profitability.

“There are many moving parts that help create the Bahamas Waste brand as we know it,” Ms Davis said. “In the short time that I have been here, it has been both rewarding and challenging to use my skills to support those efforts.”

Another relative newcomer is Xavier Cartwright, who oversees the company’s health and safety protocols. He joined the waste management provider as the ground traffic controller and, over an eight-month period, has overhauled its ability to monitor the daily routes of all Bahamas Waste vehicles.

This has involved implementing a GPS (global positioning system) that has streamlined operations and generated significant savings for Bahamas Waste and its shareholders.

Now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Cartwright has the task of providing proper training and protocols for all company employees, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the provision of first aid for those who may require it.

“Both Jasmine and Xavier have only been with us a short time but already they’ve proven to be tremendous assets to the company,” said Bahamas Waste’s general manager, Francisco de Cardenas. “We are extremely pleased to have them on board.”

“In the fight against COVID-19, we know that maintaining a clean and sanitised environment is critical, and so Xavier and his team have been at the forefront of our efforts to promote social distancing and proper hygiene while continuing to meet the waste disposal needs of the island,” said Bahamas Waste’s operations manager, Ethelyn Davis.

Besides reducing its bin collection rates, Bahamas Waste has also unveiled numerous initiatives designed to provide the standard of service customers are used to, including alternative booking and payment options via e-mail and phone. It has reduced on-site visits as well as producing a Bahamas Waste newsletter designed to provide customers with up to-date information.