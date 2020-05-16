0

Bpl Skyguard Thunderstorm Warning (May 16th)

As of Saturday, May 16, 2020

WEATHER CRITERIA: Thunderstorm

STARTS: 05/16/2020 07:00 PM EDT

EXPIRES: 05/16/2020 11:00 PM EDT

VALID LOCATIONS: Freeport

A line of showers and thunderstorms will continue pushing through your area this evening. Rainfall totals will generally range from 0.35 to 0.75 inches with these showers and storms, but a few spots may quickly pickup 1.00 inch. Gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning will also be threats with these storms.

