Family Denies ‘Fake News’ About Son’S Death

FORMER Transport Minister Neko Grant and his family have hit out at “fake vicious news’’ surrounding the death of his son, Neko Grant Jr.

Some had falsely claimed on social media that the government had participated in a “cover-up” relating to Grant Jr’s death.

The Grant family dismissed the unfounded claims in a short statement released by a publicist, which read: “While former Cabinet minister and Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant, his wife Barbara, and close family members are not bothered by the vile, vicious, mischievous, and misleading fake news being circulated about circumstances surrounding the death of their late son and relative, extended family members, colleagues, dear friends, former baseball teammates, young players he mentored and coached, and all who now deeply mourn his passing, should know that he has not visited Florida during this year, 2020.

“It is sad to witness the malicious extreme some would go. The Grants are truly appreciative of all the calls, messages, and kind tributes being paid to their son; a husband, father, qualified professional, and community contributor with strong international ties. They humbly ask for their privacy during this time and continued prayers while they thank and trust God.”

In a separate statement, the Free National Movement accused Progressive Liberal Party members of spreading “fabricated stories” over the past few days.

“It’s not only unfortunate but abhorrent and downright despicable that the Progressive Liberal Party would seek to spread malicious and fabricated stories in an effort to score political brownie points, even in the midst of a health crisis and the loss of life,” the FNM said.

“...Firstly, they sought to malign the character and integrity of one of the FNM’s members of Parliament by insinuating that he was caught in a compromising situation on a local beach, a story that was not only silly, juvenile, and offensive, but grossly untrue.

Secondly, notwithstanding the Grant family mourning the death of their loved one, the PLP sought to conjure up a fabricated fake news story regarding a government cover-up surrounding Mr Grant Jr’s death.

“The family has issued a statement confirming that the evil-intentioned social media posts were untrue, and while we do not wish to belabour this point, as no family should have to suffer the nasty and immature attacks that have been levied by the PLP while grieving the loss of a loved one, we are resolute in also affirming that this story is completely false and it’s sad the PLP leader and chairman have allowed this behaviour to continue unabated and have yet to disassociate themselves from these remarks.

In response, PLP chairman Fred Mitchell accused the FNM of hurling “false and malicious” allegations at the party.

Mr Mitchell said the PLP has issued one statement in connection with Grant Jr’s death, one of condolences to his family, adding that he, as chairman, did the same.

“We repeat our message of condolences to the Grant family and continue to pray God’s comfort and blessing upon them in their hour of grief . . . The fact that this crumbling FNM administration continues to display their fundamental lack of compassion for the Bahamian people, by choosing to deflect from their incompetence and other manifold shortcomings in this way, is beneath us all,” Mr Mitchell added.

Tributes poured in for 43-year-old Grant Jr, an architect and ardent Los Angeles Lakers fan, after his death last week.

The Grand Bahama Free National Women’s Association issued a statement, saying: “The Grand Bahama FNM Women’s Association and President Katherine ‘Kathy’ Baillou-Munnings and family extend our condolences, prayers and enduring tributes and respect to C Neko Grant and Mrs Barbara Grant, (his parents) and Mrs Renata Grant, the loving wife of our beloved late colleague and friend C Neko Grant Jr.

“C Neko Grant Jr was a professional architect and engineer. He was a promising and great Grand Bahamian professional who will be missed. We pray that the love of God surrounds his family. May his beautiful soul rest in peace.”

PLP Philip ‘Brave’ Davis offered the condolences of the Progressive Liberal Party, saying: “The leadership extends sincere condolences to Mr Neko Grant Sr and Mrs Grant on the sudden passing of their son, Neko Grant Jr of Freeport, Grand Bahama. We are extremely saddened by this news. The family is in our prayers.”

Grant Jr is survived by his wife Renata, his children and his parents, Neko and Barbara Grant, and other relatives.

Mr Grant Sr was first elected as the MP for Lucaya on August 19, 1992 when the FNM won the general election for the first time. He was re-elected in March 1997, in May 2002, May 2007 and again in May 2012 for the newly created constituency of Central Grand Bahama.

He retired from politics in 2017.

The FNM’s constituency office for Central Grand Bahama, issued a statement saying: “Condolence is extended to you and Barbara and the grandchildren on the passing of your son Neko Jr from the Member of Parliament, Iram Lewis, Chairman Marco Carey and the executive and members of the Central Grand Bahama Constituency Association. Our prayers and thoughts are with you in your hour of bereavement and we stand with you as you go through this difficult period.”