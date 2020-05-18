Man And Teenager On Murder Charges

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and a juvenile were arraigned in Freeport yesterday in connection with last week’s double murders in Grand Bahama.

Trevor Reckley and a teenage boy appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on two counts of murder.

It is alleged that on May 11, Reckley and the juvenile killed Kim Maria Smith, 48, and Denny Terano Rolle, 24. The deaths were the island’s sixth and seventh homicides this year.

Smith and Rolle were discovered with gunshot wounds to the body at Limewood Lane. Smith was found dead in a vehicle at the scene, and Rolle was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Reckley and juvenile were not required to enter a plea the murder charges, which are indictable offences.

The matter was adjourned to August 10. Reckley was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, while the juvenile was remanded to the Simpson Penn Home for Boys in New Providence.