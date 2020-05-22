Families Benefit From Beds Donated By Charity

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dnmaycock@tribunemedia.net

About 100 families in Grand Bahama were recipients of new beds provided by a local private charitable foundation that has been providing relief aid since Hurricane Dorian.

The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF) - the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) - has provided over 100 new beds for distribution across the island.

Beds have been provided to households in many communities, including West End, Deadman’s Reef, Holmes Rock, Eight Mile Rock, Hepburn Town, Hawksbill, North Bahamia, Frobisher Circle, Cabot Drive, Carissa Street, Pioneer’s Loop, Pioneer’s Way, Coral Road, Hudson Estates, Coral Reef Estate, Heritage, Yeoman Wood, Midshipman Road, Freetown, High Rock, and Gambier Point.

Spreading the initiative was Pastor Eddie Victor, an active GBDRF volunteer who worked with teams to ensure that beds were delivered to families still challenged by hurricane recovery.

Hurricane Dorian devastated communities across Grand Bahama last September. The GBDRF was formed following the storm providing relief aid to those affected and displaced.

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the GBDRF continues to lend assistance and support to challenged residents.

Pastor Victor said that people are very appreciative of the beds.

“The quality of an individual’s sleep and rest is fundamental to health and wellness, especially during this time of COVID-19. And this generous donation of beds by the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation is helping to ensure the health of Grand Bahamians” he said. “To date, we have delivered beds to 90 families throughout Grand Bahama, and I can tell you that people are very grateful for the gesture.”

Karla McIntosh, General Counsel at the GBPA and GBDRF Managing Director, pledge to continue to assist individuals affected by the storm and the pandemic.

“We have received and delivered a total of 117 king, queen, and full-sized beds to families who need them most. We are committed to supporting our Grand Bahama community and we will continue to do everything we can to ease the burden on people who suffered and lost so much after Hurricane Dorian and now the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

Rupert Hayward, director of GBDRF, said: “Grand Bahamians have come through a lot in the past several months. The Foundation is focused on supporting residents following the devastating effects of Dorian, and this donation of much-needed beds is helping families recover and rebuild.”