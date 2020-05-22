Friday Update: No New Cases Of Covid-19

There were no new cases of coronavirus diagnosed today in The Bahamas.

In further good news, another person recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 45, four higher than the total number of active cases, at 41.

Six people remain in hospital being treated for COVID-19, while an extra 30 tests were completed, bringing the total to 1,940 overall.

There have been 11 deaths from coronavirus to date in The Bahamas.