Two Charged With Drug Possession

By Farah Johnson

TWO men were charged with drug possession in separate incidents in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Luther Lundy, 46, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney after he was found with one gram of cocaine on May 21. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to keep the peace for a year.

Prosecutor Bridgette Strapp told the court that sometime around 5.20 that evening, officers on mobile patrol in the area of Pastel Gardens saw a grey Honda Fit vehicle travelling west. Sgt Strapp said the driver, Luther Lundy, appeared to have looked in the direction of the officers before acting in a suspicious manner. As a result, the officers stopped the defendant and searched him and his vehicle. Sgt Strapp said while the search of Lundy’s person came back negative, the officers did find two brown paper wraps containing suspected cocaine. The prosecution said the drugs had an estimated street value of $20.

During the hearing, Lundy’s attorney told the magistrate that his client did not waste the court’s time by pleading guilty at his first opportunity. He also said that Lundy was going through a lot because he had lost two siblings in the past two years. Lundy’s counsel noted that while that was not an excuse for his actions, Lundy needed help. With that in mind, he asked the magistrate not to impose a custodial sentence, but rather allow Lundy to attend counselling.

In response, Magistrate McKinney urged Lundy to seek professional help on his own and charged him to keep the peace. He also warned the defendant that if he failed to do so he would be fined $500 or three months at the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Charles Williams, 29, also appeared before Magistrate McKinney on Friday, after he was found with one pound and ⅜ ounces of Indian Hemp on May 20. He pleaded guilty to the charge in court. The prosecution said the drugs had an estimated street value of $1,060.

During the hearing, Williams was represented by attorney Nathan Smith. He told the magistrate that his client was a young father who was gainfully employed as a bus driver. He also noted that this was Williams’ first encounter with the law. Stating his client accepted responsibility for his actions, Mr Smith asked the court to give the defendant an opportunity to “right his course". He also asked the magistrate not to impose a custodial sentence, but rather to “temper justice with mercy".

As a result, Williams was fined $800 or four months in prison.