Luciano's To Close Permanently

Luciano’s Restaurant has announced that it will be permanently closing.

In a statement released on Monday, the business cited the current economic climate, the restaurant’s reliance on the tourist market and the economic uncertainty in the coming months as reasons for the closure.

The statement added: “Despite increased competition in the industry, and a shift in the customer base, Luciano’s management had remained committed to its staff despite mounting losses each month. The economic impact of COVID-19 was the final nail in the coffin, leaving no choice but to close and make its team redundant.

“The sad reality is that the restaurant industry operates on very slim margins, and Luciano’s was no exception. The owners and management team have been struggling to make ends meet for the last couple of years, and have exhausted every avenue to keep the restaurant open and to keep the team employed. Nobody could have predicted the effects from COVID-19 on the economy and, sadly, the fallout has necessitated the permanent closure of the restaurant.

“The restaurant wishes to thank its customers for their support and patronage over the years, and its restaurant team for maintaining the reputation of quality and service that Luciano’s enjoyed.”