American Boat Captain Denies Shooting Charges

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN American boat captain yesterday denied a string of firearm and ammunition possession charges after he was accused of opening fire on officers during a shooting incident in Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, last week.

John Tellam, 60, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, three counts of possession of ammunition with intent to supply and two counts of ammunition possession.

Tellam, who is from Stuart, Florida, denied all the charges and the case was adjourned to September 22 for trial.

The prosecution alleged that Tellam was found with a black Remington 12 gauge shotgun that he used to endanger the lives of Corporal 2999 Glen Dean and Marine Seaman Keiton Bowleg on May 22. It was further alleged that on the same day he was found with 138 live 12 gauge shotgun shells and 20 live rounds of .223 ammunition. Tellam was also charged with being in possession of 10 live rounds of .410 ammunition, 100 live rounds of 5.56 ammunition and 533 live rounds of .223 ammunition on May 23.

After denying the charges yesterday, Tellam was denied bail. His attorney Jomo Campbell indicated his client was in the process of applying to the Supreme Court for bail.