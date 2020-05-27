Minnis Set To Extend Lockdown

THE country is set to experience more time under Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ emergency orders to combat spread of COVID-19.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest is expected to deliver his much anticipated budget communication in the House of Assembly today, but Dr Minnis is also expected to speak to the extension of his emergency orders which will expire at the end of this month.
The Tribune understands parliamentarians will then debate a resolution in the House of Assembly tomorrow.
This newspaper further understands that Dr Minnis will announce some relaxation of restrictions on business activities that will take effect sometime in the week after the Whit Monday holiday on June 1.
The country has just began the transition to phase two of the government’s reopening plan, with family islands gradually reopening and church services gradually resuming.
July 1st has been identified as a key date for the country, with officials hoping to resume commercial flights by then and resuscitate the ailing economy.
New Providence and Grand Bahama have been recording few new cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks and no new case was recorded in the country yesterday for the third consecutive day.
Critics, however, fear that health officials are not testing enough people to give an accurate sense of the spread of COVID-19 in communities.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Minnis is out of his mind. Why extend the lockdown? What difference will that make? Someone needs to explain the method to this madness!! Or is he just set on destroying the country. SMH
immigrant 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
This clown can’t get out of his own way. No real solutions, no expanded testing, no plan! Just like we were in a position to take advantage of the windward islands being hurt by hurricanes a ccouple of years ago, the rest of the region is going to be more prepared than us coming out of this pandemic. This is only going to further delay our recovery. How are the Caymans systematically testing tens of thousands of their citizens, while we are still mired around the 2,00 mark for the 3rd week in a row.
thps 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Good website here: we are 113ith in Tests per Million.
ISpeakFacts 38 minutes ago
Well said, speaking of testing... the Ministry of Health aka the Ministry of Buffoons also promised expanded testing, what happened to that? On Monday the country completed a total of FIVE TESTS... you can't make this stuff up, JUST CANT!!!
thps 17 minutes ago
The cost was raised as a reason for not getting kits . Yet we have an 800m and 1.3b deficit with lots of spending for programs out there. I'm sure they could have snuck in some for test kits.
thps 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
"Critics, however, fear that health officials are not testing enough people to give an accurate sense of the spread of COVID-19 in communities."
Is this only a fear of critics? if the government itself thinks its testing enough... I have 10,000,000 test kits to sell you.
Dawes 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Is he trying to get unemployment to 75%?
Francis_James 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
It is useful to remind ourselves of the purpose of the lockdowns, it is to ensure that when people get Covid-19 and need a bed in hospital one is available. The lockdowns are not designed to stop us catching the virus, only to slow its spread. Relatively few people require a hospital bed. Yesterday, only 6 of the 43 active cases (14%) needed a bed, and we have 41 “Covid” beds. So, there is plenty of capacity in the system. Based on these figures, we might say we could have about 290 active cases before we run out of Covid beds. Our last Covid-19 related death was on the 23rd April. Are these metrics not sufficient for us to learn to live with Covid-19, rather than trying to hide from it?
Zags 47 minutes ago
Very well said! I only wish that more people were capable of understanding this simple truth. We must keep the number of Covid-19 patients who require hospitalisation below the hospital capacity, otherwise our medical workers, and the country, will be totally overwhelmed.
In the absence of a vaccine, we must rely on lockdowns, social distancing and the wearing of masks to flatten the curve i.e. keep the number of infections below the hospital capacity.
Stop being selfish and try to understand the bigger picture.
Dawes 42 minutes ago
Those who have underlying conditions should be worried about this. They should self isolate until the vaccine comes (which may never come or could be in the next few months). However the rest do not have as much to worry, Therefore those with underlying conditions should stop being so selfish and understand the bigger picture instead of wanting everyone to not move so they are safe, even though we are at 50% unemployment and counting. But hey who needs a job.
WETHEPEOPLE 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Figures! I guess the PM only see it fit to free the people when our foreign masters are permitted to enter the country. Until then the servants are confined to the barnyards.
truetruebahamian 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Minnis is bloody bereft of his senses! Mindless!
Bigrocks 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Give him a break!!! CoV-19 infected his head and now he is paranoid
proudloudandfnm 35 minutes ago
New Providence and Bimini have been getting new cases in the last few weeks not GB. GB can be eased now, if we stick to social distancing and masks and keep our docks and airport closed to Nassau and the US we should be just fine....
DDK 35 minutes ago
The PM needs to go into quarantine at Sandilands. ENOUGH ALREADY!!!
TalRussell 22 minutes ago
Wasn't the fake burying the 55 unknown comrades dead, not enough damage be inflicted by Abaco's South and North, redcoat House elected, and cabinet member MP's?
Why hasn't the media, not published the heartwrenching photos of Abaco's underwater Domes?
Yep, make sense for Mr. Minnis to want to extend the lockdown against residents to be government and constabulary forced to shelter inside water submerged shelters.
An absolute disgrace on the watch the South and North Abaco redcoat House elected MP',s who both just happens to be loyal Imperialists'** members inside Mr. Minnis's cabinet. Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
