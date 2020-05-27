Minnis Set To Extend Lockdown

THE country is set to experience more time under Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ emergency orders to combat spread of COVID-19.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest is expected to deliver his much anticipated budget communication in the House of Assembly today, but Dr Minnis is also expected to speak to the extension of his emergency orders which will expire at the end of this month.

The Tribune understands parliamentarians will then debate a resolution in the House of Assembly tomorrow.

This newspaper further understands that Dr Minnis will announce some relaxation of restrictions on business activities that will take effect sometime in the week after the Whit Monday holiday on June 1.

The country has just began the transition to phase two of the government’s reopening plan, with family islands gradually reopening and church services gradually resuming.

July 1st has been identified as a key date for the country, with officials hoping to resume commercial flights by then and resuscitate the ailing economy.

New Providence and Grand Bahama have been recording few new cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks and no new case was recorded in the country yesterday for the third consecutive day.

Critics, however, fear that health officials are not testing enough people to give an accurate sense of the spread of COVID-19 in communities.