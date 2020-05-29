$700k Awarded To Smes Hit By Dorian

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MORE than $700,000 in grants are being awarded to over 70 small and medium-sized businesses on Grand Bahama that were affected by Dorian.

The RISE Economic Recovery Grant Programme is awarding $725,000 in funding to 76 businesses to help with their recovery, particularly rebuilding and resumption of operations.

Allison McBride –- a downtown business operator who suffered significant loss due to the flooding – was one of the grant recipients.

Her business, Dynasti Graphix and the Copy Center, sustained nearly 4ft of floodwater that destroyed her store and all its contents. With the RISE grant, Ms McBride will be able to purchase machines, inventory, and make payments towards back rent.

“After Hurricane Dorian, our home, cars, and business were devastated. We were encouraged to apply to many business entities for assistance. Thankfully the RISE team awarded us a much-needed grant. We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to all of the RISE partners for their support,” she said.

To date, some 140 businesses have received economic recovery grant funding through the RISE (Restoring Industry, Sustaining Employment) programme – a partnership initiative implemented by The Grand Bahama Port Authority and Mercy Corps, a global humanitarian organisation. Funding support also came from the American Red Cross and Bacardi Limited.

Qualifying businesses affected last year by Dorian were able to receive up to $10,000 in funding.

The RISE programme was also extended to businesses in East Grand Bahama, which were hardest hit by the storm.

Leland Laing Jr, the owner of Highpoint Beach Bar & Grill in High Rock, was also among those recipients. With the funding, he hopes to rebuild and reopen soon. He said: “I was so happy that the RISE grant assisted businesses across all of Grand Bahama, especially those in areas hardest hit by the storm. I am hoping it won’t be long now until I will be serving my famous ribs again to our happy customers.” he said.

Amidst the recent COVID-19 Emergency Orders, the programme’s partners continued to receive, review, and approve applications for business restoration funding.

Henry St George, Grand Bahama Port Authority director, said: “The RISE team has had to adapt its programme significantly to comply with the government’s COVID-19 Emergency Orders, but we have been able to continue to vet and review applications.”

He said they are “extremely proud” and pleased to be able to help re-establish the island’s small business sector.

“Given the lockdown made sourcing goods and labour for the repair of businesses a challenge, the disbursements of new grants have been on hold up until now. We are delighted to be able to restart the grant award process with the selection of a further 76 businesses in our latest cohort, who collectively are due to receive approximately $725,000,” said Mr St George.

Paula Miller, Mercy Corps country director for The Bahamas, thought it was important to move forward with business recovery, despite challenges created amid COVID-19.

“We know that these small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the island’s economy and the support we provide them now is critical to their ability to prepare for and withstand future disasters,” she said.

In addition to funding, recipient businesses received finance, marketing, and disaster preparedness and recovery training. The programme also offered guidance on the development of mitigation strategies to reduce the impact of future disasters such as Dorian.

“Bacardi is proud to support the ongoing recovery of Grand Bahama and the small businesses that are so critical to the island’s economy and people’s well-being,” Rick Wilson, SVP of corporate responsibility for Bacardi said. “As a family-owned business, we are heartened and encouraged by the personal stories of RISE grant recipients who are on the road to rebounding from such a challenging chapter in their lives.”

In February, the RISE team went in hard-hit East Grand Bahama to encourage local business owners to apply, many of whom have also been awarded RISE grants.

There will be further updates on the RISE initiative, concerning new application deadlines and additional COVID-19 assistance. Businesses interested in applying for a RISE Grant can visit the website at www.risegbpa.com for more information.