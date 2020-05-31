Defence Force Investigating Video

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) says it is aware of video and audio messages circulating on social media said to be of newly promoted RBDF Marines, amongst others, ignoring COVID-19 assembling protocols.



In a statement released on Sunday, the RBDF said video imagery is being investigated to ascertain if those involved were actual RBDF personnel – adding that all guilty parties will be dealt with accordingly.

The statement added that the RBDF “dispels the myth” that the list of personnel whose advancement was rescinded, which is accompanying the videos, is in any way related.



“The public is discouraged from further circulation of this list in any disparaging format to prevent slandering of named individuals,” the statement said.