Jehu Wright Making A Name For Himself

BAHAMIAN high school basketball prospect Jehu Wright is headed to a new programme in South Florida as his recruiting profile increases.

Wright, a 6’8 wing, transferred to Calusa Prep in Miami, and will join the Colts’ basketball programme for the upcoming season.

The Colts are a member of the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association (SIAA).

Wright spent the last few seasons with the Schoolhouse Prep Wolfpack, also in Miami, Florida.

In 22 games of his junior season, he averaged 4.4 points and five rebounds per game for the Wolfpack and was a member of two district and regional titles winning teams.

Wright comes in as one of several highly touted recruits under new Colts Anthony Concepcion.

He first attracted the attention of the scouting circuit for his performance at the 2019 Sunshine State Preseason Classic.

“The 6-foot-8 big man from the Bahamas was the biggest revelation of the day. The junior from the Bahamas played the role of post producer. He is a good rebounder with a strong frame and good awareness as a rebounder,” according to his analysis on Hoopsoon.com.

“Wright doesn’t deviate from what his strengths are. Wright is raw but he’s going to be a guy with a quick tick upward with development.

“High-majors will want to put him on a watch list and his recruitment will be an interesting one to keep tabs on this high school season.”