Bahamasair To 'Crank Up' Local Services With Quarantine End

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamasair's chairman yesterday voiced hope it will be able to "crank up" domestic services that are less than one-third of their pre-COVID schedule with the 14-day quarantine's immediate end.'

Tommy Turnquest, speaking after the Government altered its Emergency Powers Orders to eliminate the quarantine on inter-island travel from New Providence with effect from November 8, said the move had yet to produce an increase in the national flag carrier's advance bookings.

The change, which is designed to bring COVID-19 travel protocols for citizens and residents in line with those for tourists, comes as Bahamasair seeks to slow the multi-million dollar losses inflicted by shutdowns and other restrictions imposed by the Government.

"Hopefully that's going to increase demand," Mr Turnquest said of the November 8 quarantine end. "We haven't seen it in advance bookings yet. If I was to travel I wouldn't go anywhere where I have to quarantine.

"We've reduced our domestic flights down to 26 per week. It was around 80 something per week, but that included some international services. It was previously two times' what it is now. For example, we're down to operating four days a week. We don't operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday right now.

"When we used to go to the south-east Bahamas two times' a week, Inagua three times' a week, we're only going once a week. In the case of Freeport and Abaco, where we would go every day, we're only doing it three or four times a week, so there's a big difference. We have the supply, it's just a matter of the demand matching. As soon as it comes back, we're ready to crank up."

Mr Turnquest confirmed that Bahamasair was behind on its rental payments to three south Florida airports - Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. He added, though, that payment plans were being made with the national flag carrier's landlord.

"That's a debt that's accruing," he added. "We've fallen behind on payments to everybody. We're talking to the landlord and making arrangements so everything should be OK. We haven't gone there from July, so that's August, September, October - three months."

Mr Turnquest added that Bahamasair was in talks with the Government on when it will resume its international routes, noting that it is "still trying to discourage Bahamians from going to the US".