53 New Cases And One Death

THE Ministry of Health said 53 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Tuesday while another person has died from the disease.

The latest victim is a 58-year-old New Providence man who died on November 2.

His death pushed the toll to 150.

The country now has 6,843 recorded coronavirus cases.

Of the 53 new cases, 34 are in New Providence, nine in Grand Bahama, two in Abaco, two Bimini/Cat Cay, three in Eleuthera and three in Exuma.

The Ministry of Health also said 36,815 tests have been taken thus far, with 407 tests completed on Tuesday.