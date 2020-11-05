Five Shot, One Dead

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A SHOOTING incident on Peters Street has left one person dead and four others sent to the hospital with injuries.

ASP Audley Peters told reporters at the scene last night that three of the victims are in stable condition. One was treated already and appeared to have been discharged.

According to preliminary facts from police, shortly after 7pm officers were alerted to a shooting incident.

“Officers responded and on their arrival their investigations revealed that a group of persons were gathered in front of a residence when a small vehicle approached. Two men exited the vehicle and produced firearms which they discharged in the direction of the persons gathered,” ASP Peters said.

“Five males were injured, four of which were transported to the hospital via private vehicle. As a result of one being (lifeless), the EMS service were called and on their arrival, they examined the body and pronounced it unresponsive.”

The vehicle used in the shooting was said to be a Japanese model. Police said there was no evidence to suggest there was a social gathering going on at the time of the incident.

Police said initial evidence also did not suggest that the incident is gang-related.

When asked if the area was being closely monitored by police, ASP Peters confirmed it is.

He added: “The commander for the area...has deployed a number of persons that have recently had a walkabout a few days (ago) and so I can say with confidence that attention is now placed with this area but also over into the Bain Town area as well.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.