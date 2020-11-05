Port Authority Highlights Benefits From Mentorship

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) highlighted the virtues of mentorship to the licensees and entrepreneurs that attended the launch of MicroMentor’s Virtual Marketplace.

MicroMentor, the world's largest community of entrepreneurs and volunteer business mentors, teamed with the GBPA on October 28-29, 2020, to host virtual Zoom sessions to share details about the Marketplace and the resources designed to help local businesses succeed.

Derek Newbold, GBPA’s senior manager of business development, told the gathering. “It’s really quite simple. In hard times, having a mentor will help you stay focused," he said. "A mentor who has experienced the highs and lows of running a business is in the perfect position to give advice. And not only do they have the right words to share - they have ideas to help you navigate your way to success.”

Among the benefits of mentorship, as outlined by Mr Newbold during the virtual sessions, are the experience businesses gain that is not shared in books. Benefits are derived from ongoing encouragement and reassurance, while the access provided by mentors to a broad network of people can help business owners improve and grow their enterprises.

J.P Michielsen, lead consultant at MicroMentor Bahamas, said: “We are pleased to engage the local licensees in Freeport, and to provide an opportunity for them to connect with global mentors. The insight gained from these kinds of business relationships has proven to be fruitful to both new and seasoned business owners. We are also appreciative of the continued partnership with the GBPA and the support they continue to give."

The Marketplace sessions can be viewed on the MicroMentor Caribbean Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/groups/mmcaribbean), and will remain posted there for easy access.

A programme of Mercy Corps, MicroMentor’s Virtual Marketplace provides a social platform that enables the world's largest community of entrepreneurs and business mentors to create connections, solve problems and build successful businesses together.