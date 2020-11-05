Provider Partners With Super Value For Qr Code Payments

A Bahamian financial technology provider has teamed with Super Value to enable shoppers to pay for their groceries using QR codes that facilitate cashless transactions.

MobileAssist, in a statement issued yesterday, said the partnership has effectively created more than 130 virtual automated teller machines (ATMs) at the supermarket chain's cash registers where its wallet users can pay for their shopping and get cash back. All transactions will be facilitated by Aliv top-up devices that have been outfitted with the MobileAssist app.

Dr Donovan Moxey, MobileAssist's chief executive, said: “Once the customer is at the register, they simply scan the QR code and enter the amount of their purchase. The cash back option is immediately available. Customers can get as much cash back as the merchant allows, which is deducted in real time from their MobileAssist wallets.”

Persons wishing to simply withdraw funds from their MobileAssist wallets can scan the QR code and select only the cash back feature. The MobileAssist app, which can be downloaded on both android and iPhone from Google Play or App Store, can be loaded using both local and international credit/debit cards.

All transactions, including refunds done in-store, are completed instantly. Notifications are generated within the app giving both the customer and the Super Value administration team ‘digital receipts’ for each transaction.

MobileAssist added that its app allows merchants such as Super Value to run end-of-day batch reports. and track transactions by register and cashier/clerk.

“While the administration teams will obviously be able to use their desktops and laptops to generate, print and export reports and data, floor managers need only their access codes and their smart phone to view and, if needed, print reports,” said Dr Moxey.

The financial technology provider added that electronic couponing for retail locations can be distributed and redeemed virtually within its app. Whether a percentage discount or 'buy one; get one free' promotion, customers can exploit these offers once they have registered their account. Notifications on store hours, opening and closures can also be communicated to clients via the app.

“There wasn’t a question of if we would sign on to MobileAssist as a merchant,” said Rupert Roberts, Super Value's owner and chief executive. “The ease of use, and the transparency of transactions, were great selling points, but what really sealed the deal was the easy to use cash back feature.

"It removes cash from the premises securely while aligning with our goal of digitisation. It was an operational no-brainer. Customers are tired of waiting in bank lines to get out a couple of dollars. This app kills all the birds with one smooth stone.”

MobileAssist is regulated by the Central Bank of The Bahamas, and its software platform is hosted in the Amazon Cloud. It said there have been more than 90,000 downloads, and more than 7,500 registered users, of its app to-date.