34 New Cases Confirmed And One Death

THE latest figures released by the Ministry of Health show 34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, and one more death.

According to the figures, 14 of the new cases were in New Provicence, a drop from 34 cases on Tuesday.

However, there was an increase in cases in Grand Bahama, with 13 new cases, up from nine on Tuesday.

The remaining new cases saw five cases in Eleuthera, one in the Berry Islands and one with its location pending.

The death confirmed yesterday was of a 70-year-old woman, who died on November 4.

A total of 37,423 tests have now been taken, and there have been 6,916 confirmed cases overall.

The number of deaths has risen to 151, and there are 59 people in hospital, with seven in intensive care.

A total of 4,876 people have been confirmed as having recovered.