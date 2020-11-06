Balearia Back - But Cargo Only Yesterday

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

BALEARIA Caribbean had expected to resume passenger sailings between Fort Lauderdale and Grand Bahama yesterday, however, the vessel arrived in port on Thursday with cargo only.

The ferry service operator announced in a statement last week that it would take the first step towards resuming passenger service between Port Everglades and Freeport on November 5.

Efforts to reach local and international representatives at Balearia proved fruitless up to press time yesterday. Phone calls were answered by an automated operator who referred callers to email all queries to Balearia Caribbean.

Ferry services were initially suspended for passengers in March following the initial global coronavirus outbreak. On July 1 when the travel restriction was lifted, Balearia had resumed passenger ferry services to Florida.

However, due to the resurgence of coronavirus infections on Grand Bahama with the return of Bahamian passengers from travel, the government allowed the ferry operator to operate on cargo services only.

In the statement issued by Balearia last week, it had planned under phase one to provide sailings once a week to Freeport on Thursdays and would coincide with the already established cargo route.

To comply with health protocols, the company indicated that the use of face masks/coverings would be mandatory during the duration of the journey for both passengers and staff members.

Plexiglass dividers were also installed on every seat and common areas have added layers of safety, it said.

Other measures would include temperature scanning for each passenger and easy access to sanitiser dispensers in the terminals and aboard the vessel.

To facilitate social distancing, the company would reduce passenger capacity by 40 percent temporarily.

The Grand Bahama tourism sector continues to suffer, and tourism-related businesses are struggling.

The Tribune contacted the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation offices in Grand Bahama concerning the return of ferry passenger services, however executives did not return a call up to press time.