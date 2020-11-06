Long Island Outlook Set For November 12

The sixth annual Long Island Business Outlook conference will be held virtually on November 12 under the theme, A new era: Resilience in the face of vulnerability.

It will feature four sessions with an array of speakers who will discuss tourism, technology, entrepreneurship and business recovery in an event aimed at, but not exclusively for, Long Island residents.

Adrian Gibson, Long Island's MP and a conference speaker, said the island shares the economic challenges and health concerns faced by all Family Islands as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it has low infection numbers, recording its first case on August 30, it has so far incurred a total of 12 with one death.

"So far, people have been observing the protocols. I keep insisting on it, and I know the health team keeps doing the same. I think Long Islanders understand the impact that this disease can have as it relates to the economy," Mr Gibson said.

“The economy has really slowed almost to a halt; the major hotels are pretty much on pause. I was happy to hear that, as of November 1, some of the hotels like Cape Santa Maria were about to reopen.”

Matt Brear, Cape Santa Maria Beach Resort and Villas' general manager, confirmed the property had opened on that date as it does every year. However, this year it opened with “a slow start”, and in the midst of uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

“We completed and complied with the Clean and Pristine Programme. This provides assurance to our guests that we are adhering to The Bahamas' government-approved guidelines, which reflect the recommendations of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention,” Mr Brear explained.

According to Cheryl de Goicoechea, Long Island Chamber of Commerce president, the private sector has been facing overwhelming challenges because of COVID-19.

“Due to the fact that foreigners and Bahamians couldn't travel, there was no revenue from our primary industry, tourism. This has had a domino effect on all aspects of life and has impacted all of the tourism-related businesses on the island, even many of those not serving visitors and tourists,” she said.

"The future looks bleak. We don’t foresee much of an improvement any time soon. Hotels and other vacation properties on the island have minimal or no future bookings due to the uncertainty and inconsistency of the reopening protocols, as well as the costs of travel and added expense of COVID-19 testing.”

The COVID-19 pandemic placed a hold on tourism, and not only here in The Bahamas but around the world. And this has forced tourism-dependent countries to develop other ways to generate revenue until the sector can completely re-open and gain momentum.

Lou Carroll, Long Island Sponging Company's president, said it was vital to look at the entrepreneurial and economic potential of sponging in The Bahamas, especially in Long Island.

"Sponging is a relief for the other sectors of the fishing industry because it’s not taxing the conch and lobster, which is a plus. Sponging is a job creator not just for Long Island, but for the rest of The Bahamas. Therefore, it should be seen as a plus for the entire Bahamas," he said.

Ian Knowles, Long Island's chief councillor, said COVID-19 and its spread remains the island's greatest threat. "Infrastructural work is being done, so that’s putting in new roads, and also the work that’s being done to the airport. Another good thing is people wanting to come to the island and folks are moving back,” Mr Knowles added.

He will join Mr Gibson, also the Water & Sewerage Corporation's executive chairman; Algernon Cargill, director of aviation, Ministry of Tourism; and Lou Carroll, president, Long Island Sponging Company, for the topic Time for change: Priorities for Long Island, Bahamas”. This webinar will take place on November 12 from 10 am to 11:30am.

Reopening: Adapting to the changing business environment, will be held the same day from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm. It will feature Ellison 'Tommy' Thompson, Ministry of Tourism' deputy director-general; Dr Sheena Antonio-Collie, vice-president of medical affairs, Doctors Hospital Health System; and Matt Brear, general manager, Cape Santa Maria Beach Resort & Villas.

Engaging Technologies, which is to last from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm, will be presented by Sharmaine Sinclair, assistant director of education, planning and research section, Ministry of Education; Carol Roach, acting director, Department of Transformation and Digitisation; and Carl Monplaisir, Cable Bahamas' general manager for the southern Bahamas.

The Outlook will end with Empowering a new age of entrepreneurs and accelerating business recovery, lasting from 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm. The speakers will feature Davinia Grant, executive director, Small Business Development Centre; Dave Smith, managing director, Bahamas Development Bank; Michael Cunningham, Bahamas Venture Fund; and Kimwood Mott, project manager, digital currency implementation, Central Bank.

Persons can register for the Long Island Business Outlook at tclevents.com or contact Alicia Green at 322-1000/agreen@tclbahamas.com