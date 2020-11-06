Relative Heard Gunshots That Killed Teen

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A RELATIVE of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot on Wednesday said she heard gunshots moments before learning the teen had met his demise.

Four others were injured in the shooting incident on Peter Street on Wednesday evening.

While authorities did not officially identify the victim, his stepsister Frenada Knowles confirmed to The Tribune that he is Dwight Williams Jr.

According to police, at around 7pm, they were alerted to gunshots in the area via ShotSpotter. Officers responded to the scene and their investigations revealed that a group of men were standing in front of a residence, when a small Japanese vehicle approached and stopped.

Police said two males exited the vehicle armed with handguns and both men fired in the direction of the group.

Mr Williams died at the scene. The four others were transported to hospital and were said be receiving treatment for their injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Ms Knowles told The Tribune her stepbrother, who had just graduated this year, had gone to order food.

“On Wednesday night, I was home through the other side - inside then when I hear the gunshots. My friends come ran across,” she said.

“They come and tell me ‘Your brother dead’. I gone run and see if that’s my brother and I saw him. I had run back to call he mummy.”

“And when after I gone back over there, they put the yellow tape round.”

His stepsister described their relationship as close and said they often played video games together. She said the last time they had contact the time was spent playing a game of Call of Duty.

The victim’s death has left the family “hurting" and the teen’s mother is not sleeping well, Ms Knowles said, adding that Mr Williams was planning to look for a job to take care of his family.

Following Mr Williams’ death, another man was stabbed to death on Thursday morning on Joe Farrington Road.