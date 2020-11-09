Hundreds Left Without Power After 'Feeder Trips'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HUNDREDS of families were left without power in New Providence for about six hours yesterday as Bahamas Power and Light grappled with “feeder trips”.

In a post on its Facebook page yesterday morning, BPL said it was aware of outages affecting parts of the island and apologised for the inconvenience.

BPL said Blair Estates, portions of Eastern Road, Deal’s Heights, High Vista, Mt Vernon, Melvarc Subdivision, Premier Subdivision, Jerome Ave & side streets, AID, Marathon Road from Wulff Rd to Robinson Road, a portion of Marathon Estates, Cable Bahamas, a portion of the Prince Charles Shopping Centre, Gleniston Gardens, Hillside Park, Sea Breeze, East park Estate, and surrounding areas had no power due to feeder trips.

“At this time no estimate on restoration is available,” BPL said initially.

Yesterday afternoon, the public power provider said some areas had been restored including Cable Bahamas, a portion of Prince Charles Shopping Centre, Gleniston Gardens, Hillside Park, Sea Breeze, Prince Charles Dr, East Park Estate, and the surrounding area.

“Emergency maintenance was being conducted to the transformers supplying these areas. Updates will follow as more information is available,” BPL said.

At 6pm, there had been no further statement leaving it unclear which areas had been reconnected.

Customers sounded off about their dissatisfaction as their power was off for about six hours and the inconvenience this caused. Hundreds of irate comments were left under BPL’s Facebook post.