Basketball, Bodybuilding National Teams Won’T Get Full Funding

THEY won’t get the full funding, but the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture will make a contribution to the Bahamas Basketball Federation and the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation as they prepare to send their national teams off in the next few weeks.

MOYSC’s Director of Sports Timothy Munnings said it’s inconceivable for the ministry to provide the entire funding for the BBF as they head to Puerto Rico for the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Qualifiers from November 27-December 1.

Already, the federation has received a pledge of $30,000 from the Bahamas Olympic Committee’s Athlete Welfare Commission to assist with their projected goal of $80,000 for the senior men’s national team to travel to play out of Pool D against the United States and Puerto Rico.

The BBFF is expected to send a 14-member team off to the Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding Fitness Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from December 4-6.

Federation president Joel Stubbs said they are expected to hold a screening for the team on Saturday, but he couldn’t get any figures on what will be required to make the trip. He did indicate that they have made an application to the MOYSC for their financial support.

“We are aware of both teams travelling and we are going to make normal financial contributions to assist the teams in travelling,” Munnings said.

“We are going to give a contribution. We are funding the whole team. We know that money is tight, so we will contribute to the teams, but the ministry can’t make a commitment to cover 100 percent of any team travelling. That’s just not what we do. We have so many athletes and teams seeking our assistance that it’s just not possible to do that.”

As this is a national team, Munnings said they are encouraging corporate Bahamas to step forward and assist the teams as the BOC has done so far for the BBF. But he said the BBF and the BBFF can look forward to some assistance from the MOYSC.

To all other sporting bodies as they go through the pandemic, Munnings encouraged them to take the time to prepare their facilities and equipment and to ensure that the coaches take a closer look at the conditions of their athletes as it pertains to the coronavirus.

“A lot of the sporting facilities are still closed, but there are still ways that the coaches can use to ensure that the athletes stay fit,” he said. “We know how to adapt, so I encourage all groups to follow the safety measures and watch out for the signs from athletes who may have the symptoms so that we can be prepared to move forward into the new year.”

The BAAA and the BBF have made requests to the MOYSC for the use of the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium and the Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium for their athletes to train, and have asked the Competent Authority and the Ministry of Health for their recommendations.

“We reviewed their requests and are just waiting on their response,” Munnings said. “It’s a combination of the review of both bodies that the facilities are ready for use and that the relevant bodies can meet the requirement for their athletes to train.

“We are looking at allowing the basketball federation to train in one of our facilities. It’s only a handful of them here, so it shouldn’t be a problem because the majority of the players are based overseas.”

Both the BBF and the BAAA said they want to be treated just like the Bahamas Swimming Federation, which has been granted permission for their swimmers to return to training at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex.