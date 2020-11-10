Born In The Bahamas, And Elected In The U.S.

BAHAMAS-born Shannan Ighodaro secured 62 percent of votes to become councilwoman-elect for Miami Gardens, Florida.
Mrs Ighodaro, pictured, is the first Bahamian-born to be elected in the city and said that her victory was a win for all women in Miami Gardens.
“Women who may not have been born here or who have had some stacks up against them like ‘Okay, you know you were not born here. You will not be more than your degree you’ve earned or anything else’ along that nature. I think that I have broken that mould for many women in Miami-Gardens and certainly in Miami-Dade County,” Mrs Ighodaro said.
The Nassau native said she never aspired to be a politician, although her husband had served in Miami Gardens as a former Vice Mayor and councilman for the last eight years. She herself has been involved in the community for the last 25 years, she said.
“I prayed about it and I felt that it was the right time for me to take it up a notch. I truly believe that being in office would provide me the ability to do much more for so many more people, particularly women who I feel could easily be underserved or marginalised and I don’t want that to happen,” she explained.
She moved to America at the age of 23 and completed a BS degree in Accounting at Florida Memorial University in 1997. Following this she completed a MBA in Business Administration at Nova Southeastern University.
Mrs Ighodaro attended CH Reeves Junior High School and then Government High School.
Comments
UN 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
GodSpeed 42 minutes ago
"Women who may not have been born here or who have had some stacks up against them like ‘Okay, you know you were not born here."
People who are not born there SHOULD have stacks up against them. I'd expect the same here.
