Playing By The Rules?

A MINISTRY of Health communications officer was the groom at a wedding Friday that featured more than ten people, including a son of Attorney General Carl Bethel.

The event appeared to contravene Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ lockdown rules, with one eyewitness telling this newspaper she was disturbed by what she saw.

The Tribune can confirm that the Office of the Prime Minister did not grant an exemption for the event to take place with more than ten people as sanctioned in Dr Minnis’ emergency orders.

Neither the groom, Xavier Knowles, nor Mr Bethel’s son, Carlyle Bethel, commented on the matter for this article yesterday and Police Commissioner Paul Rolle could not be reached for comment up to press time.

The wedding was held in the eastern area of the island.

Dr Minnis announced in the House of Assembly last month that residents can now call confidential hotlines to report people hosting social gatherings.

Nonetheless, the eyewitness to Friday’s gathering said even though she contacted police after noticing the event, officers did not disrupt proceedings.

“I stopped and talked to two of the catering people who were going in the venue,” she said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “When I saw how many cars were on the road and how many people were going into this venue I was surprised because this is one of my huge pet peeves during this pandemic, these huge gatherings.”

The eyewitness said she saw a bus drop off guests at the site––a claim disputed by a person who attended the event. That attendee said police came and allowed the event to continue after being satisfied that social distancing protocols were being followed.

“When I questioned two of the catering people,” said the eyewitness, “I was initially told it was a funeral wake. I said this amount is not allowed at a funeral. When he realised I was questioning why the event was going on, he stormed off and went into the venue house. I must’ve seen, car wise, 20 to 25 cars parked on both sides of the road.

“I called the police. An officer said he would send somebody to shut it down and fine the person involved, but hours later I realised it was never shut down.”

“This absolutely should not have happened. My niece is about to get married at the end of this month. She initially invited 150 people to her wedding, but is allowed only ten people. I know somebody else whose daughter is getting married to the son of a very prominent person and they are not allowed more than ten people so no, this wedding should not have taken place. When an attorney general son is allowed to stand in a wedding of this size and there are no repercussions, then something is wrong.”