Bahamians Invited To Participate In One Run Global Challenge

BAHAMIANS are being invited to participate in the One Run Global Challenge on December 10.

Hosted on Human Rights Day, Bahamians are encouraged to join thousands of people from 195 countries around the world competing in the challenge.

It will take place between the hours of 7-8pm and participants are advised to either run or walk the 10k distance.

According to One Run co-founder Danny Bent, all are invited to participate.

“2020 has been filled with extraordinary events, stories of inequality, injustice and hardship. We’re coming together to show the world that love is a human right and no child should be hated for who they are,” Bent said.

“We welcome every country, every age, every ability, every gender, every human being with open arms.

“This isn’t about being fit or getting a personal best. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never run - what matters is showing up and taking part in whatever way you are able.”

The One Run Global Challenge is being backed by several celebrities, including Tom Daley, an English diver, television personally and YouTube vlogger; Mayim Bialak, an American actress, neuroscientist and author and Billy Porter, an American actor and singer, as they determine that One Run is more than just a run.

“They are unitying #EveryHuman for a change in a 24-hour celebration of humanity,” Bent said.

“They are also encouraging participants, partners, artists and celebrities to join together and raise funds for causes that stop injustice and inequality against children.”

One Run Global is partnering with charities such as Unicef, No Bully, NO8H Campaign, Do Something and Know Your Rights Camp.

To participate in the event for free, persons are urged to log onto https://onerun.global/take-part/free/